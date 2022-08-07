contest draws prize of R$ 3.4 million; check numbers

Caixa Econômica Federal gave away the winning dozens of the Mega-Sena 2508 contest tonight (6th). The numbers are: 41 – 45 – 48 – 51- 53 – 58. Today’s prize is R$ 3.4 million.

The draw took place at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in the city of São Paulo.

The details of winning bets, and values, will be announced soon on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

How do I participate in the next Mega-Sena draw?

You need to place a bet of six to 15 numbers at the credential lotteries by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered until 19:00 on Saturday participate in the next contest.

How much does it cost to bet on Mega-Sena?

It depends on how many numbers you intend to put in the game. The minimum bet now costs R$ 4.50, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. If you want to place an extra number to increase the chances of winning, the price of the game goes up to R$ 31.50. In the most expensive scenario, with 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet costs BRL 22,522.50.

And what are my chances of winning the Mega-Sena?

This also varies depending on the number of tens in your bet. With the smallest (R$ 4.50), with six numbers, the chance of hitting all the balls drawn and winning the biggest prize is one in 50,063,860. Playing an extra ten (R$ 31.50), the probability increases. It becomes one in 7,151,980. Whoever is willing to pay more than R$ 22,500 on the bet with 15 tens will have a chance in 10,003 to snag it all and become a millionaire.

How does the pool that Caixa sells at lottery shops work?

These sweepstakes are organized by Caixa’s accredited lottery outlets. These are group bets with a minimum price stipulated at R$10 in the case of Mega-Sena. The minimum mandatory fee per participant is R$ 5. In this modality, there may be an additional service fee of 35% of the quota value. The Mega-Sena pool allows from two to 100 shares. In each pool, it is possible to place ten different bets.

Have more doubts? Check the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mega-Sena.