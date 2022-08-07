Copom minutes, IPCA, results from banks and retailers: what to follow in the week

After following another rise in the Selic rate, to the highest level in five years, investors will look carefully at the minutes of the meeting in which the decision was taken. The minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) will be released on Tuesday (9), before the opening of the Exchange.

“For now, we expect the committee to leave the rate unchanged at the September meeting, ending the cycle up at 13.75% per year,” wrote Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itaú. In the statement accompanying the latest decision, however, the Copom left the door open for a residual increase of 25 basis points, and extended the horizon of inflation convergence to 2024.

“It was the right decision, taking into account the magnitude of the shocks that hit the economy,” said Mesquita.

Also on Tuesday will be released the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July. Itaú expects a deflation of 0.61%, taking the annual rate to 10.1% (from 11.9% in June).

“The reading should show deflation of electricity and fuel, with the tax reduction impacting the result by more than 120 basis points. On the other hand, food at home remains under pressure (especially milk). Inflation of underlying services, such as food away from home and rent, should remain at high levels, while inflation of goods should continue to show a deceleration at the margin”, said the economist at Itaú.

“At the same time, the core measures should continue to be pressured, especially by the inflation of services”, says an analysis by Bradesco.

In the agenda of indicators of the Brazilian economy, retail sales, referring to June, are released on Wednesday (10). Itaú forecasts a 1.5% retraction in the core index in relation to May. For the broad index, which includes vehicles and construction material, we expect a 1.3% decline at the margin.

On Thursday (11) it is the turn of the service sector number. “We expect a monthly growth of 0.5%, with the home services component growing 1% at the margin”, says the economist at Itaú.

Highlights of the international agenda

Activity and inflation data are also featured in the United States, China and Europe. On Wednesday, there’s the US consumer price index (CPI). “The index should present an accommodation, with a drop in fuel prices”, says a brief analysis by Bradesco. In the average of the consensus projections Refinitivthe CPI of registering advance of 0.2% in July, in comparison with June.

On Thursday it is the turn of the producer price index (PPI) and the average of market projections points to a monthly increase of 0.3% in July compared to the previous month. In both cases, analysts are predicting a slowdown for the indices.

In Asia, the price indices for China and Japan are released on Tuesday (9) evening. In Europe, the data are concentrated in the final stretch of the week, with UK GDP and eurozone industrial production forecast for Friday (12).

Swing season comes to a head

The week’s corporate results agenda is turbocharged – there are dozens of balance sheets per day. Banks stand out, with the numbers of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Itaú (ITUB4). It is also this week that the results of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) are released.

Check out the calendar for the next few days and the complete schedule of the season here.

Monday (08/08)

Modal Bank (MODL11) – after closing

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) – before opening

Directional (DIRR3) – after closing

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) – after closing

Miter (MTRE3) – after closing

Neogrid (NGRD3) – after closure

São Martinho (SMTO3) – after closing

Technos (TECN3) – after closing

Pan Bank (BPAN4) – before opening

Portobello (PTBL3) – before opening

Tuesday (09/08)

ABC Bank (ABCB4) – before opening

Log-In (LOGN3) – after closing

Nutriplant (NUTR3)

Alupar (ALUP11) – after closing

Armac (ARML3) – after closing

Aura Minerals (AURA33) – after closing

Banestes (BEES3)

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) – before opening

CBA (CBAV3) – after closing

Copel (CPLE6)

CSU Cardsystem (CARD3) – after closing

Cury (CURY3) – after closing

CVC (CVCB3) – after closing

Eternit (ETER3) – after closing

Guararapes Riachuelo (GUAR3) – after closing

São Carlos (SCAR3) – after closing

Taurus (TASA4)

Holy Land (LAND3) – after closure

Valid (VLID3) – after closing

XP (XPBR31) – after closing

Viveo (VVEO3) – after closing

Wednesday (10/08)

3R Petroleum (RRRP3) – after closing

Agribrasil (GRAO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) – after closing

Alliar (AALR3) – after closing

Allpark Estapar (ALPK3) – after closing

Alper (APER3) – after closing

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3)

Pine Bank (PINE4) – after closing

Boa Vista (BOAS3) – after closing

Braskem (BRKM5)

BRF (BRFS3) – after closing

C&A (CEAB3) – after closing

D1000 (DMVF3) – after closing

Dimed (PNVL3) – after closing

Electromedia (ELMD3) – after closing

Equatorial (EQTL3) – after closing

Fras-le ([ativo=FRAS4]) – after closing

Soma Group (SOMA3) – after closing

Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3) – after closing

Kora (KRSA3) – after closing

Lavvi (LAVV3) – after closing

Mahle Metal (LEVE3) – after closing

Mater Dei (MATD3) – after closing

Minerva (BEEF3) – after closing

Moura Dubeux (MDNE3) – after closing

MRV (MRVE3) – after closing

Petroreconcavo (RECV3) – after closing

Positive (POSI3) – after closing

Profarma (PFRM3) – after closing

INR (RDNI3) – after closing

Rossi (RSID3) – after closing

Santos Brasil (STBP3) – after closing

SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) – after closing

Smartfit (SMFT3) – before opening

SulAmerica (SULA11) – after closing

Taesa (TAEE11) – after closing

Traders Club (TRAD3) – after closing

Unify (FIQE3) – after closing

Vittia (VITT3) – after closing

Wilson Sons (PORT3) – after closing

Allied (ALLD3)

Banrisul (BRSR6) – after closing

Thursday (18)

Marisa stores (AMAR3) – after closing

Locaweb (LWSA3) – after closing

BR Properties (BRPR3) – after closing

Localiza (RENT3) – after closing

Qualicorp (QUAL3) – after closing

Aeris (AERI3) – after closing

Americanas (AMER3) – after closing

Arezzo (ARZZ3) – after closing

Auren (AURE3) – after closing

Blue (BLUE4) – before opening

B3 (B3SA3) – after closing

Bemobi (BMOB3) – after closing

Biomm (BIOM3) – after closing

BMG (BMGB4) – after closing

BR Partners (BRBI11) – after closing

Bradespar (BRAP4) – before opening

Brasil Brokers (BBRK3) – after closing

BRMalls (BRML3) – after closing

Burger King (BKBR3) – after closing

CCR (CCRO3) – after closing

Cogna (COGN3) – after closing

CPLF Energia (CPFE3) – after closing

Cyrela (CYRE3) – after closing

Dexxos Pair (DEXP3) – before opening

Enauta (ENAT3) – after closing

Energisa (ENGI11) – after closing

Eneva (ENEV3) – after closing

Nausea (ENJU3) – after closing

EzTec (EZTC3) – after closing

Ferbasa (FESA4) – after closing

GPS (GGPS3) – after closing

Matthew Group ([ativo=GMTA3]) – after closing

Hapvida (HAPV3) – after closing

Helbor ([ativo=HBOR3}) – após fechamento

Hermes Pardini ([ativo=PARD3]) – after closing

Waterways of Brazil (HBSA3) – after closure

BMI (MEAL3) – after closing

Infracommerce (IFCM3) – after closing

Jalles Machado (JALL3) – after closing

JBS (JBSS3) – after closing

JHSF (JHSF3) – after closing

Le Lis Blanc / Restoque (LLIS3) – after closing

Light (LIGT3) – after closing

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) – after closing

Marfrig (MRFG3) – after closing

Multilaser (MLAS3) – after closing

Natura (NTCO3) – after closing

Oceanpact (OPCT3) – after closing

Oi (OIBR3) – after closing

Ouro Fino (OFSA3) – after closing

Petz (PETZ3) – after closing

Plan & Plan (PLPL3) – after closing

Priner (PRNR3) – after closing

Raízen (RAIZ4) – after closing

Randon (RAPT3) – after closing

Rede D’Or (RDOR3) – after closing

Course (RAIL3) – after closing

Sabesp (SBSP3)

Sequoia (SEQL3) – after closing

Sinqia (SQIA3) – after closing

Springs (SGPS3) – after closing

SYN (SYNE3) – after closing

Tecnisa (TCSA3) – after closing

Time For Fun (SHOW3) – after closing

Track & Field (TFCO4) – after closing

Três Tentos (TTEN3) – after closing

Trisul (TRIS3) – after closing

Triumph (TPIS3) – after closing

Unicasa (UCAS3) – after closing

Unipar (UNIP6) – after closing

Via (VIIA3) – after closing

Vivara (VIVA3) – after closing

Viver (VIVR3) – after closing

Westwing (WEST3) – after closing

Wiz (WIZS3) – after closing

Friday (19)

Paranapanema (PMAM3) – after closing

Brisanet (BRIT3) – after closing

Cemig (CMIG4) – after closing

Cinesystem ([ativo=CNSY3])

Cosan (CSAN3) – after closing

Eletrobras (ELET6) – after closing

Eucatex (EUCA3)

General Shopping (GSHP3)

Grazziotin (CGRA3) – after closure

Igua ([ativo=IGSN3]) – after closing

Lupatech (LUPA3) – after closing

M Dias Branco (MDIA3) – after closing

Mobly (MBLY3) – after closing

Renew (RNEW3)

Hail (SLED3)

SER Educational (SEER3)

Flex ([ativo=FLEX3]) – after closing

