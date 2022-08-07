Copom minutes, IPCA, results from banks and retailers: what to follow in the week

After following another rise in the Selic rate, to the highest level in five years, investors will look carefully at the minutes of the meeting in which the decision was taken. The minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank (Copom) will be released on Tuesday (9), before the opening of the Exchange.
“For now, we expect the committee to leave the rate unchanged at the September meeting, ending the cycle up at 13.75% per year,” wrote Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itaú. In the statement accompanying the latest decision, however, the Copom left the door open for a residual increase of 25 basis points, and extended the horizon of inflation convergence to 2024.
“It was the right decision, taking into account the magnitude of the shocks that hit the economy,” said Mesquita.
Also on Tuesday will be released the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of July. Itaú expects a deflation of 0.61%, taking the annual rate to 10.1% (from 11.9% in June).
“The reading should show deflation of electricity and fuel, with the tax reduction impacting the result by more than 120 basis points. On the other hand, food at home remains under pressure (especially milk). Inflation of underlying services, such as food away from home and rent, should remain at high levels, while inflation of goods should continue to show a deceleration at the margin”, said the economist at Itaú.
“At the same time, the core measures should continue to be pressured, especially by the inflation of services”, says an analysis by Bradesco.
In the agenda of indicators of the Brazilian economy, retail sales, referring to June, are released on Wednesday (10). Itaú forecasts a 1.5% retraction in the core index in relation to May. For the broad index, which includes vehicles and construction material, we expect a 1.3% decline at the margin.
On Thursday (11) it is the turn of the service sector number. “We expect a monthly growth of 0.5%, with the home services component growing 1% at the margin”, says the economist at Itaú.
Highlights of the international agenda
Activity and inflation data are also featured in the United States, China and Europe. On Wednesday, there’s the US consumer price index (CPI). “The index should present an accommodation, with a drop in fuel prices”, says a brief analysis by Bradesco. In the average of the consensus projections Refinitivthe CPI of registering advance of 0.2% in July, in comparison with June.
On Thursday it is the turn of the producer price index (PPI) and the average of market projections points to a monthly increase of 0.3% in July compared to the previous month. In both cases, analysts are predicting a slowdown for the indices.
In Asia, the price indices for China and Japan are released on Tuesday (9) evening. In Europe, the data are concentrated in the final stretch of the week, with UK GDP and eurozone industrial production forecast for Friday (12).
Swing season comes to a head
The week’s corporate results agenda is turbocharged – there are dozens of balance sheets per day. Banks stand out, with the numbers of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Itaú (ITUB4). It is also this week that the results of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) are released.
Check out the calendar for the next few days and the complete schedule of the season here.
