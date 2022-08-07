Corinthians coach highlights the quality of Renato Augusto and praises Rger Guedes on the left side

Corinthians scored just one point away from home by drawing 1-1 with Avaí, this Saturday, for the Brasileirão. Important piece for the equality of Timão, midfielder Renato Augusto was praised by coach Vítor Pereira after the match.

Shirt 8 entered the field close to the 20th minute of the second half. Renato replaced midfielder Roni, the team’s starter this night. The veteran was responsible for assisting, in a corner kick, which led to Balbuena’s header.

“Renato started very well, he gave us quality, now he has to get a little rhythm, he has a lot of time off. I was scoring the second goal, a shame that ball didn’t go in.”, valued coach Vítor Pereira at a press conference.

Another player praised by Vítor Pereira after the match was Róger Guedes. Shirt 9 was Timão’s starter and, in an interview after the match, the coach highlighted that the attacker’s performance was the best he’s ever seen on the left side of the field.

“It was a shame that Róger’s disallowed goal, but it’s football. I really liked Roger on the left side in today’s game. Honestly, of all the times I’ve seen him play on the left side, that’s the time I liked it the most..”, added the coach.

With the tie, Corinthians led by Vítor Pereira, Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes reached 39 points in the Brazilian Championship and remains in second place. Despite that, you can see Palmeiras open a six-point advantage at the top of the table if the rival beats Goiás this Sunday.

The next commitment for the championship is precisely against the rival. Next Saturday, at 7 pm, the teams will meet for the Derby at the Neo Química Arena. Before that, however, Timão defines a spot in the Libertadores semifinals this Tuesday, at 21:30, against Flamengo.

