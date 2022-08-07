Corinthians coach praises Ramiro’s dedication and intensity and explains Mateus Vital’s absence

Apart from the tie, the match against Avaí marked the return of both Renato Augusto and Ramiro. In the squad since 2019, the now number 17 returned on loan from Al-Wasl. In addition to being related, Ramiro also took the field on Saturday night. After the game, Vítor Pereira praised the player and commented on his return.

“Ramiro is a working machine, he is a player whose training for him is always at a very high intensity in terms of loads. He is always the player with the highest load in training. And, as we were in a period with some difficulties, especially at the wing, he is a player who can be extreme, he can play from the inside, he has this physical condition.”, commented the Portuguese coach at the post-match press conference.

Ramiro came on for Gustavo Silva in the second half. On the field, the midfielder made 24 touches on the ball, 14 successful passes (82.4%), a cross, a long ball, a foul, a cut and an interception. The data is from the statistics website SofaScore Brazil.

Another point questioned to the coach was the absence of Mateus Vital. The midfielder, like Ramiro, also returned from loan and is training with the group. For Vítor Pereira, the attacking midfielder is still out of rhythm and, for that reason, is not yet ready to enter the field.

“It seems to me that Vital is still not at the pace that Ramiro is. Vital can come and help us too, but I decided on Ramiro because of this intensity.”, said the Corinthians coach.

Ramiro has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2022, while Vital’s contract is until the end of 2023. Both players can defend the club’s shirt only in the Brazilian Championship and in the Copa do Brasil. In the quarterfinals of Libertadores, only three players could enter the list. Therefore, Vítor Pereira chose to include defender Fabián Balbuena, midfielder Fausto Vera and striker Yuri Alberto.

