Corinthians confirms lineup to face Ava in the Brazilian; see team

Corinthians is scheduled to face Avai for the Brazilian Championship. This Saturday, at 19:00, Timão enters the field in Ressacada for the Brasileirão and the fan already knows the starting team – follow the match in real time.

For this weekend’s confrontation, coach Vítor Pereira still won’t be able to count on the reinforcement of midfielder Willian. Despite this, the coach will have Renato Augusto as an option on the bench.

Corinthians goes to the field with: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Silva, Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes.

On the bench, coach Vítor Pereira has: Matheus Donelli, Yuri Alberto, Renato Augusto, Ramiro, Júnior Moraes, Fagner, Bruno Melo, Bruno Méndez, Robert, Fausto, Du Queiroz and Giovane.

On the other side, Avaí enters the field with: Vladimir, Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortez, Raniele, Eduardo, Bruno Silva, Muriqui, Bissoli and Pottker. The coach is Eduardo Barroca.

Tonight’s match is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians enters the field with 38 points and tries to reduce the four-point advantage conquered by Palmeiras, today leader of the competition.

