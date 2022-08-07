Corinthians has seven certain embezzlements and two pending to face Ava

Corinthians faces Avai on Saturday night, at 7 pm, in Ressacada, in a clash valid for the Brazilian Championship. For the match, coach Vítor Pereira has seven absences and two hanging.

The embezzlement of Raul Gustavo (thigh swelling) William (tendinitis in the right thigh) and Paulinho (left knee surgery) were already expected. The list, however, has grown in recent days.

The new absences are due to: Maycon (fracture in the foot), Carlos Miguel (Covid-19), addon and Xavier were not related to the match. The club has not yet disclosed the reason for the last two athletes not having traveled with the team to Florianópolis.

Timão arrived from a trip to Santa Catarina with 24 players and can count on some returns. Renato Augusto who had been recovering from a long calf injury, traveled and is available to Vítor Pereira. Another novelty is the Ramirowho was also listed for the match and can make his debut with the white shirt.

Corinthians needs to keep an eye on three players who are hanging for the match against Avaí. the steering wheel Du Queiroz and the attacker Giovanni already received two yellow cards and in case of being warned again, they will be out of the classic against Palmeiras in the next round. The other one hanging from Timão is the defender Raul Gustavobut, as previously informed, the player does not participate in this Saturday’s match.

