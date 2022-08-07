Corinthians re-introduces itself and starts preparation for decision against Flamengo in Libertadores

After the 1-1 draw against Avaí this Saturday, Corinthians has already returned to the capital of São Paulo, where they started preparing for the decision in Libertadores. Timão visits Flamengo this Tuesday, at 21:30, for the return game of the quarterfinals.

As usual, the players who played for more than 45 minutes in Florianópolis stayed inside the CT Joaquim Grava, where they did some regenerative work. The rest started the training day with a warm-up.

This Sunday, coach Vítor Pereira commanded a training session to lose pressure on a reduced field. Later, the athletes still carried out a ball possession activity and, some of them, ended the day with finishing training.

Corinthians goalkeepers did a separate job. Under the command of trainers Marcelo Carpes and Luis Fernando dos Santos, the archers had a specific job this morning.

Corinthians still has one more day of training to finish preparing to face Flamengo. This Monday morning, the team ends the preparation and, in the afternoon, travels to Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians needs to reverse the result of the first leg, when they lost 2-0. If they win by two goals difference at Maracanã, Timão takes the decision to penalties. To advance straight, you need a three-goal difference.

