Corinthians starts a draw against Avaí around Renato Augusto

Avai and Corinthians played a fast game, with each team being superior in one stage. Thus, the tie in 1 to 1, for the Brazilian Championship was of good size.

Corinthians went to Florianópolis as vice-leader of the Brazilian, but with a good part of its attention focused on the game on Tuesday (9), for the return of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Flamengo.

Even so, he had a good second half, especially after Yuri Alberto and Renato Augusto entered the field.

With the result, he remains second in the table, but gives Palmeiras, who play tomorrow (7) against Goiás, the chance to extend the distance to six points.

Corinthians’ future holds more complicated moments. In addition to Flamengo, for Libertadores, Alvinegro has nothing less than its biggest rival, the leader of the Palmeiras championship, next Saturday (13), for the Brasileirão. Already Avaí, 16th, with 22, goes to Goiás to face Esmeraldino.

Game Chronology

Avaí was better from the start and opened the scoring in the 35′ of the first half, after a blatant penalty by Balbuena in Pottker. Bissoli played calmly, displacing Cássio, to make it 1-0.

At 32′ of the second half, Corinthians reached the tie: Renato Augusto took the corner perfectly, and Balbuena, coming from behind, went up a lot, on the first stick, to tie with the head.

The Corinthians Game

Corinthians started with a more back position, with a defensive line with five players, looking to play in the spaces provided by Avaí. But the home team suffocated Alvinegro, who was boxed. Still in the first half, the formation changed to a 4-3-3 and Timão improved a lot.

In the second stage, the São Paulo team was superior, drew and could have even won, since they had much more volume of play and chances of goals.

Renato Augusto played little, but he made a difference

Out of combat since June, the sock returned to play at an important moment, as Timão plays its life in Libertadores on Wednesday. If you have the conditions to play, there is football to be an important differential for Corinthians. Even having entered the field with the second half already in progress, it made a lot of difference in favor of Timão and gave the assist for Balbuena’s goal that decreed the tie.

Balbuena out of rotation despite the goal

The good Paraguayan defender, in this return to Brazilian football, is oscillating a lot. In Florianópolis, it didn’t go well. Slow, in the heavy field, he suffered with the Avaiano attack — especially with William Pottker. He stands as a negative highlight, even though he tied the game.

Pottker ran the entire game

The striker was dangerous all the time he was on the field, playing wide open on the right of the attack. He pissed off Balbuena and always appeared as a good option for tables and counterattacks.

At the beginning, line five without any shame

The lineup of Fábio Santos along with Piton among the holders presupposed the veteran closer to the defense, and the silver of the house, to the attack. In the offensive phase, Piton actually appeared further ahead. But he also helped form the last five-man defensive line. During the first stage, the player changed his position. With the departure of Fábio at half-time, Pito turned side for good.

Corinthians left side hit head

Curious is that, even with two sides in the field, the left side of Corinthians was very confused in the marking. The home team’s best arrivals were from the right sector of their attack, with Pottker putting a run for Balbuena. So happened the penalty that opened the score in Resacada.

Yuri Alberto started well

The newly arrived striker at Corinthians entered the second stage, and the dynamics of the team changed. Partly, due to the change in the tactical scheme. But it’s also partly because he got along well with Roger Guedes and Gustavo Silva.

AVAÍ 1 x 1 CORINTHIANS

Competition: Brazilian Championship, 21st round

date and time: August 6, 2022, Saturday at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Ressacada, in Florianópolis-SC

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO)

auxiliaries: Bruno Raphael Pires (FIFA/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (FIFA/PR)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Yellow Cards: Muriqui and Vladimir (AVA)

goals: Bissoli, at 35′ of the 1st half (AVA); Balbuena, at 32′ of the 2nd (COR)

HAWAII: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele and Eduardo (Jean Pyerre); Muriqui (Lucas Ventura), Pottker and Bissoli (Guerrero). Coach: Eduardo Barroca.

CORINTHIANS: Cassio; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos (Yuri Alberto); Cantillo (Du Queiroz), Roni (Vera) and Giuliano (Renato Augusto); Lucas Piton, Gustavo Mosquito (Ramiro) and Róger Guedes. Coach: Vitor Pereira.