Corinthians takes a goal at the end and closes the first phase of the Brazilian Women’s Championship with a draw against Grmio

Corinthians visited Grêmio for the last round of the first phase of the Brasileirão Feminino. Already qualified for the quarterfinals, Corinthians tied with the hosts in 2 to 2. Timão’s goals were from Gabi Zanotti and Adriana.

With the result, Grêmio also managed to qualify for the quarterfinals – the opponents face Palmeiras in the quarterfinals. Timão should face Real Brasília, as they finished the first phase in fourth place.

Write it down, Faithful! – CBF has not yet released the Brasileirão quarter-final schedule. Corinthians’ next appointment is on Wednesday, at 3 pm, when the team makes its debut in the Campeonato Paulista. The Brabas face São Bernardo away from home.

Escalation

Coach Arthur Elias counted on the return of three players who were with the Brazilian team, in addition to the Colombian Lia Salazar, who was with her team in the Copa América. Gabi Portilho and Adriana appeared in the starting lineup, while Tamires remains on the bench at the moment.

Erika, Kati and Kemelli are transitioning after an ACL injury, while Ellen is still recovering from the injury. Defender Tarciane is with the U-20 team, while Gabi Morais and Luana are still in physical conditioning. Diany and Jheniffer are suspended for a third yellow.

Thus, the Corinthians team took to the field against Grêmio with: Pat; Paulinha, Giovanna Campiolo, Andressa and Juliete; Gabi Zanotti, Lia Salazar and Jaqueline; Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

My Helm

The game

First time

The first half started with both Corinthians and Grêmio, moving the duel well in midfield. On some occasions, both teams managed to create chances to get close to the opposing area.

Six minutes into the first half, Corinthians had the chance to get a ball in the area after suffering a foul on the left side of the field. Juliete made the charge, but the ball ended up being easy for the goalkeeper Lorena, from Grêmio.

In the next move, a new foul, now committed on top of Lia Salazar, made Juliete put the ball in the area on the right side. In the area, the ball ended up being left for Jaqueline, who tried on a bicycle, but ended up sending it out.

The balance continued in the first ten minutes of the game. The Corinthians continued trying to look for good pass exchanges to get well in the opponent’s defense. On the other hand, the Grêmio players needed to look for the score to have a chance to confirm the classification for the next phase.

At 17 minutes, Corinthians had another chance to open the scoring. Paulinha received from Gabi Portilho on the right side and crossed in the area, looking for Vic Albuquerque. Shirt 17 tried a bicycle, but the ball went out through the baseline.

Despite this, Corinthians saw Grêmio start to improve in the match, managing to create more chances than Timão, who started to find more difficulties against the southern team. At 21, Corinthians defender Andressa committed a foul and received the first yellow card of the match.

In the next move, again on the right side, Lia Salazar managed to lift a ball in the area and Jaque went up to head. Shirt 30 made goalkeeper Lorena make an important save, leaving Corinthians a little closer to the goal. And he came!

In the 23rd minute of the first half, in a corner kick made by Victória Albuquerque, Gabi Zanotti went up to head and sent it to the back of Lorena’s net.

Grêmio tried a reaction in the 27th minute. The team from the south of the country did not feel Timão’s goal and, needing the result to continue in the competition, Cássia advanced on the right side and stopped in the defense of goalkeeper Paty.

At 30, Adriana launched from the left looking for Gabi Portilho in the area. Shirt 18 went up to head, but ended up getting a corner. After the charge, Gabizinha, from Grêmio, and Giovanna Campiolo, ended up in a tackle and the grêmio took the worst, lying on the ground, needing medical attention.

Four minutes later, Lia Salazar committed a foul near the entrance to the Corinthians area and Grêmio had the chance to put the ball in the penalty area. In the charge, the ball ended up staying in the barrier formed by Vic, Campiolo, Andressa and Zanotti.

Grêmio continued to go up against the white-and-white defense. At 37, the opponents advanced on the left side and managed, with some ease, to cross the ball in the area. By “luck”, defender Andressa was attentive and managed to make a clean cut inside the area.

The hosts ended up losing an important piece for the sequence of the match. Gabizinha felt pain in her knee and ended up leaving the lawn on a stretcher. Apparently, the player may have suffered a sprain on the spot.

The referee gave three more minutes of stoppage time for the first half of the game. In the final stretch of the first half, Grêmio took advantage of a corner kick to leave everything the same.

In the ball raised in the area, there was a lack of communication for the Corinthians defense. Dani Barão headed and the Corinthians defender tried to get out of front of the ball, but grazed it and got in the way of goalkeeper Paty in defense. The referee, however, did not consider an own goal. Thus, the duel was equalized for the break.

Second time

Needing the goal to guarantee the victory and try to improve the classification, Corinthians returned with three changes. Paulinha, Andressa and Juliete left the field for Miriã, Yasmim and Tamires.

Thus, coach Arthur Elias put Yasmim in the defense and positioned Miriã, improvised, on the right-back. Tamires returned to his original position as a left-back, little used by Arthur Elias.

At two minutes, Tamires got a ball in the area from the corner. Vic Albuquerque went up to try to finish, but the defense pushed him away. In the spare, it was Gabi Zanotti’s turn to take the risk, but shirt 10 failed to score.

At five minutes, Yasmim put a ball in the area in a free kick from the left side. The ball was cut by Grêmio’s defense and the side tried again to put it in the area in the left. Jaque finished on goal, but she, Vic and Adriana were in an offside position.

With almost ten minutes into the match, Gabi Portilho advanced well down the right side and went one-on-one with the opposing defense, getting a corner for Timão. On the beat, Vic Albuquerque put it in the area, but Corinthians couldn’t take advantage of it.

Corinthians once again brought danger to the opposing goal in the 17th minute of the second half. The alvinegro cast made a quick move and Vic went up the left side and crossed to Adriana. Then, the number 16 shirt was fixed for Gabi Portilho, who came knocking and stopped at the crossbar.

In the 24th minute, Timão was back in front of the scoreboard. Gabi Portilho made a sweet pass and found Adriana, very well positioned, in the area. Shirt 16 rocked the nets and scored, with his head, in the corner, his sixth goal of the season.

Three minutes after the goal, Arthur Elias made another change. The coach took captain Gabi Zanotti to the entrance of Grazi, who is making his last season in his career. From there, Tamires took on the team captain’s sash.

Corinthians kept pressing and looking for new chances to expand the score. At 34, Vic Albuquerque activated Tamires, who returned it to shirt number 17 in the area and then sent it to Adriana. The shirt 16 fixed for Lia, who arrived hitting, but saw the ball go out.

At 37, Arthur made his last change to Timão. Mylena entered the field to replace Lia Salazar. At the same time, Grêmio took the opportunity to make some changes. Soon after the substitutions, Corinthians put a ball in the area in a free-kick and messed up Grêmio’s defense with Adriana, who narrowly missed scoring the second.

In the final stretch of the match, at 39, Corinthians ended up conceding the equalizer. The defense fumbled. Yasmim tried to protect, but Paty couldn’t keep the ball. Thus, Lais Estevam took the chance and scored the second of the opponents.

Corinthians still had two good opportunities to get back in front of the scoreboard, but they couldn’t finish. With six minutes of added time, in the 49th minute, Tamires took a corner to Timão and Grêmio’s defense sent it to the back line again.

In a new kick, Tamires charged back and Yasmim sent it to Vic in the area. Shirt 17 fixed it for Jaque, but shirt 30 didn’t arrive in time to finish. Thus, the duel ended in a 2-2 tie in Gravataí.

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Corinthians x Grmio and Campeonato Brasileiro.