Coritiba vs Santos: see where to watch the match valid for the Brazilian Championship

This Monday, Santos visits Coritiba in a duel valid for the 21st round of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. The ball rolls on Couto Pereira’s lawn, in Curitiba, from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

The match will be broadcast on Canal Premiere and SporTV. You can also follow all the emotions of the game in Gazeta Esportiva.

SUMMARY SAINTS

Santos arrives for this appointment looking to win for the first time under Lisca’s command. So far, the team has two draws with the new coach: 0-0 with Fortaleza and 2-2 with Fluminense.

To try to return from Curitiba with the three points, the commander will have the reinforcement of Eduardo Bauermann, who served a suspension in the last round. On the other hand, Camacho is low due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Alex Nascimento and Lucas Pires are doubts. Both are in transition. The defender is recovering from a sprained ankle, while the side from a knee injury.

Peixe entered the round in ninth place in the Brasileirão, with 27 points. Coxa, in turn, is in 15th, with 22.

