Credit cards that are approved instantly: See 4 highlights!

For some people, getting a credit card can be a real challenge. After all, some financial institutions often carry out a very detailed analysis process, which can take a long time to complete. In addition, this wait may end up going nowhere, as he can be refused.

With that in mind, we have prepared a list of the best credit cards that are approved on the spot.

C6 credit card

The C6 Card is becoming more and more popular, even taking the place of some darlings like the Nubank. That’s because the process to get it is very simple: just create a current account in your application, which already comes with a free debit card. Then, when requesting the credit card, the user undergoes an analysis that is released in a few minutes, most of which are approved.

Santander SX Card

The SX is considered a more basic card, but it is a good option for those looking to use it for simple things and have a low income. Because of this, it has become a favorite among students. It is even the first card for many people. Through its application, it is possible to track your expenses, in addition to resetting your limit, which can be an excellent option for those looking to save.

Neon Card is one of the credit cards that are approved on the spot

The Neon card is highly sought after by individuals with a low score, as it can provide credit to these people without much difficulty. For this, it performs an analysis through the name and CPF of the user, in which it searches and evaluates the payment history of each one. That way, within 1 day it is possible to know if your request was approved or not.

Iti Visa Platinum Card

This card is quite simple and is also one of the favorites of Banco Itaú customers, especially as it contains the Visa Platinum seal of intentional coverage. In addition, if you are interested, you can be approved in a few hours.

