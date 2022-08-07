Crowd in MG, says Flávio when posting about motorcycle rider in Recife

Senator shared the president’s publication in Pernambuco and said he predicted “crisis and hysteria in the opposition to Brazil”

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) got confused this Saturday (6.Aug.2022) when posting on his profile on Twitter. When sharing images of Jair Bolsonaro’s motorcycle rider (PL) in Recife, capital of the state of Pernambuco, he said that his father was “Dragging a crowd in Minas Gerais!”.

“I foresee crisis and hysteria from the opposition to Brazil! Captain of the People dragging crowds in Minas Gerais!”, he wrote the president’s son by posting video of the event.

Here is the senator’s post:

After the act, in Recife (PE), Bolsonaro said that Brazil has one of the cheapest gasoline in the world, spoke out against the right to abortion and called on supporters for marches on the 7th of September holiday.

Both on the motorcycle and during the speech, the president was accompanied by the PL candidates for the government of Pernambuco and the Senate, Anderson Ferreira and Gilson Machado, former president of Embratur and former Minister of Tourism in the Bolsonaro government.

“The price of fuel […] it is still high all over the world, and we went down to have one of the cheapest gasoline in the world”, said the president. “Enough of the governors billing you with ICMS”he said.

Watch the video of Bolsonaro’s motorcycle rider in Recife (1min29s):