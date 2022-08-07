Cruzeiro: Pezzolano reveals Edu “at the physical limit” and praises the team’s return of intensity | cruise

Walking in stride towards the return to Serie A, Cruzeiro won another match in Serie B this Saturday night. With a very modified team, Raposa added three more points and extended the lead in the lead. At the end of the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano analyzed the changes made to the team and cited the physical part as a challenge.

– One thing we really like is the intensity, to play with and without the ball. Edu, in particular, has been doing well, but he’s feeling a lot in his physique, and I need Edu until the end of the tournament. And I think he’s on the limit, by the numbers, gps, he’s on the limit – explained Pezzolano.

Scorer of Cruzeiro’s second goal, Daniel Junior, had a performance praised by the professor, at Mineirão. The boy, created by the celestial base, helped his companions and even swung the nets. In Pezzolano’s view, the midfielder has a bright future, but he needs to be regular in delivering intensity on the pitch.

“I spoke to Daniel after the game, I think he has a very good future if he plays with the intensity he played today. But to do that he cannot play so many games in a row. He grows slowly.”

– I understand that he needs to play at that intensity, when he doesn’t play at that intensity anyone is better than him. (…) There’s a goal, there’s a pass to the goal, a kick outside the area, a dead ball. He is an interesting player, but he has to grow a lot, work on the physical part, but he is a boy who has a very good future, if he prepares his head and plays every game as he played today, he is a very promising player.

With the positive result against Tombense, Cruzeiro reached 49 points and extended the advantage out of the G-4 to 16. In the next round, the Minas Gerais team will go to the Café stadium to face Londrina, now in fifth place, with 33 points. For Pezzolano, the game against the direct opponent for a place in the access, is worth double.

– Today was a very important game, it was worth twice as much, we have our feet on the ground, we want access, and when we are going to play against the fifth, the point is double, now we are going to play against Londrina and it is twice as many. again, because you win and keep taking away the difference that for them is very difficult to recover.

