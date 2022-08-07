Cruzeiro X Tombense – Supersports

  • 27
    1 time

    Galdino tries a move from the attacking right. Bidu disarms the bid.

  • 26
    1 time

    Tombense has not managed to create any danger for the Cruzeiro goal so far.

  • 25
    1 time

    He continues circling the opponent’s area to Raposa, in search of the first goal.

  • 24
    1 time

    WHAT A BOMB! Z Ivaldo lets go of the foot from outside the area and Felipe Garcia palms him in his left corner.

  • 23
    1 time

    Everything is fine with Tombense’s steering wheel, who is back in the game after receiving assistance.

  • 22
    1 time

    Rodrigo is left lying on the lawn after fighting in the area with Brock.

  • 21
    1 time

    Bidu gets up on the left and Brock fights in the middle of the Tombense area. Defense can cut.

  • 20
    1 time

    Another attempt by Filipe Machado from outside the area. This time the ball goes out with a deflection in a corner.

  • 19
    1 time

    Tombense tries to calm the spirits of Raposa and exchange passes through the midfield.

  • 18
    1 time

    After hitting and hitting in Tombense’s area, the ball is left clean for Chay, who misses a great opportunity and sends it out.

  • 17
    1 time

    Bruno Mota tries to pass at the entrance of the Cruzeiro area, but the defense disarms the play and keeps it.

  • 16
    1 time

    Chay hard foul on Z Ricardo in midfield. Yellow for him.

  • 15
    1 time

    Chay Crossing from the entrance to the area. Ball passes through everyone and goes out on goal kick.

  • 14
    1 time

    Chay tries to play through the middle and is fouled by Z Ricardo.

  • 13
    1 time

    Filipe Machado risks from outside and sends away from Felipe Garcia’s goal.

  • 12
    1 time

    Neto Moura tries to play through the middle, but misses the pass and gives possession of the ball.

  • 11
    1 time

    Another shot too strong for Bruno Rodrigues on the right wing. Ball comes out.

  • 10
    1 time

    Cruzeiro exchanges passes in his defensive field.

  • 9
    1 time

    Bidu crosses on the left and Tombense’s defense cuts and pushes away.

  • 8
    1 time

    In a rehearsed free kick, Chay risks from outside the area and sends the net from the outside.

  • 7
    1 time

    Luvannor is fouled by Roger Carvalho at the entrance of the area from the attacking right side. Danger throw for the Fox.

  • 6
    1 time

    Game stalled. Everton Galdino falls feeling pain in midfield, but recovers quickly and returns to the match.

  • 5
    1 time

    Bidu crosses on the left. Tombense’s defense cuts in the middle of the area and removes the danger.

  • 4
    1 time

    Machado launches through the middle looking for Bruno Rodrigues on the right wing, but passes too hard.

  • 3
    1 time

    Exchange passes in the central lane of the field with the Cruzeiro team.

  • two
    1 time

    Fox starts the game scoring high and pressing Tombense’s ball out.

  • 1
    1 time

    Cruzeiro plays in blue shirts and white shorts and socks. Tombense plays in white shirts and red shorts and socks.

  • 0
    1 time

    BEGIN THE GAME! Ball rolling in Mineiro.

  • 0
    1 time

    The ball will start rolling in moments.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the lawn working out the last details for the game. National Anthem already played.

  • 0
    1 time

    The referee will be Andr Luiz de Freitas Castro, assisted by Fabrcio Vilarinho da Silva and Cristhian Passos Sorence, all from Gois.

  • 0
    1 time

    Tombense defined by Bruno Pivetti: Felipe Garcia; David, Joseph, Roger Carvalho and Manoel; Rodrigo, Z Ricardo and Everton Galdino; Jean Lucas, Kek and Bruno Mota.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruise scaled by Paulo Pezzolano: Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Bidu; Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Chay and Daniel Jr; Luvannor and Bruno Rodrigues.

  • 0
    1 time

    The home team will not have Geovane Jesus, Lo Pais, Joo Paulo, Jaj, Willian Oliveira and Rafa Silva, all in the medical department. The visitors will not be able to climb Luan and Igor Henrique, injured.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the history of the confrontation between the two teams, there are 11 games, with 6 victories for Cruzeiro, 2 for Tombense, in addition to 3 draws.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the last round, Raposa drew 0x0 away from home with Brusque, while Carcar is coming off a 3×0 victory against Sampaio Corra, at Soares de Azevedo Stadium, in Muria.

  • 0
    1 time

    Cruzeiro is the leader of the competition, with 46 points won. Tombense occupies the fifth position in the championship, with 32 points.

  • 0
    1 time

    The match will be played at Estdio do Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Goodnight! Follow the bids of Cruzeiro and Tombense, a game valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship Series B. The ball starts rolling at 19:00.

