Daniella Perez’s first boyfriend was her friend until the end and died early

The documentary series ‘Brutal Pact: The Assassination of Daniella Perez’, by HBO Max, brings testimonies from relatives and friends of the actress murdered at the age of 22 in December 1992.

Some important people in the artist’s life do not appear in the production because they have died. Among them, her father, engineer Luiz Carlos Perez, victim of leukemia less than 2 years after losing his daughter, and actor Duda Ribeiro, the actress’s first boyfriend.

Daniella was a teenager when she started dating the then student. The relationship ended, but the friendship continued. There was mutual admiration. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering, but ended up pursuing an artistic career.

Duda was part of the cast of the musical ‘Dança Comigo’, with Daniella and her husband, Raul Gazolla, when the tragedy occurred. They had their final rehearsal the night before the crime and were elated with the premiere scheduled for soon.







Duda and Daniella shared many moments of joy together Photo: reproduction

Beloved by Gloria Perez, the actor participated in some of his works at Globo, such as ‘Barriga de Aluguel’ (1990), ‘De Corpo e Alma’ (1992, a soap opera that Daniella was doing when she was killed), ‘Caminho das Índias’ ( 2009) and ‘Hail George’ (2012).

Duda was cast in ‘A Força do Querer’, by the same author, but died on September 14, 2016, in a hospital in Rio. He was 54 years old. The actor was a victim of liver cancer diagnosed 6 years earlier. He left 2 children.

On her Instagram profile, Gloria Perez mourned the loss. “Duda arrived in our family as a teenager, as Dany’s first serious boyfriend. And he stayed forever, as a dear and present friend. Today he left, after fighting so hard and so bravely for life! Miss you so much, Duda,” she wrote.





Duda in a TV job and at the end of his life, already downed by cancer Photo: Reproductions

Charismatic, Duda had many friends behind the scenes of TV. His death generated expressions of regret from Letícia Spiller, Marcos Veras, Nanda Costa, Eri Johnson, Marcos Pasquim, Carol Castro, Paulo Betti, Marcelo Faria, among other celebrities.