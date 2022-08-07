DC Mess: If you’re going to radicalize, return Batman to Ben Affleck soon! – 08/07/2022

“Batgirl” died without seeing the light of day. The film with the character from the Batman universe was the most obvious victim of a fiscal, artistic and strategic reorganization promoted by the president of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, to put the house in order.

The company was born from Discovery’s purchase of WarnerMedia, completed last April. Under new management, priorities of the previous administration began to be reviewed by the new trustee. What no one expected was that the cleaning would have consequences as radical as the shelving of a practically finished film.

Not that the world was crying out for “Batgirl”. Directed by the duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boy For Life,” “Ms. Marvel”), with Leslie Grace at the helm, the film cost Warner’s coffers $75 million, inflated to $90 million when costs of measures against Covid were implemented. It never aimed at theaters, being a production of the HBO Max streaming.

Leslie Grace in ‘Batgirl’, coming soon to a drawer near you Image: Warner

That’s when the problems started. Zaslav’s new strategy for DC characters no longer includes products made for streaming. The choice is to put the heroes in theatrical films, released with the maximum amount of noise, leveraging global attention and a quick fundraiser.

“Batgirl”, in turn, was planned for HBO Max, with a TV movie budget. Putting on a veneer that would increase its production value for the movies, in addition to the tens of millions that would have to be invested in marketing, would have a cost that the company is not willing to cover. The adventure became a white elephant in the middle of the room.

In order not to be totally at a loss, WBD chose to put “Batgirl” in the same ditch as other canceled projects, such as the sequel to “Scoob!” and the version live action of the Super Twins, characters from the cartoon “Superfriends”.

Director Adil El Arbi with Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, dressed in Batman costume, on the set of ‘Batgirl’ Image: Warner

The maneuver, which considers the invested budget as a lost fund, can return up to US$ 20 million in tax cuts to the company. The downside is that the strategy prevents “Batgirl” from being considered a commercial product within Warner.

The film, practically finished, cannot be sold to another studio, cannot be shown on any streaming platform, cannot be released on any media. He’s dead and gone.

If there wasn’t exactly a popular clamor for “Batgirl” – although I doubt it was a worse movie than, say, the disastrous “Wonder Woman 1984” – there was at least a sliver of fans’ willingness to revisit Michael Keaton as Batman.

Michael Keaton in all his glory as Batman in the 1989 movie Image: Warner

The actor, who sparked a renewed frenzy for superhero adaptations of the comics in 1989 with “Batman,” donned the Dark Knight costume for a second time three decades ago in “Batman Returns” and hung up the cape.

In the plan traced for the DC films in the cinema after the ill-fated universe tacked by Zack Snyder, Keaton would be the central figure as an older Batman, following the path of the multiverse to be explored in “The Flash”, still scheduled for the year that he comes.

This strategy also went for vinegar. In a meeting with the shareholders of the new WBD, David Zaslav made clear his intention to prioritize DC characters in a shared universe that mirrored the extremely successful plan that Marvel has been playing for more than a decade. The executive even pointed out that DC needs a figure like Kevin Feige, president of the competing studio, to put the house in order.

Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam’ Image: Warner

The problem is, we’ve heard this before. Over and over again. With each change in management at Warner, the new executives at the head of the company repeat DC’s desire to “fix the universe”. Without clear leadership, and after the implosion of Zack Snyder’s “radical” ideas, what we saw was a cascade of films announced and then canceled.

The list includes “Justice League Dark”, which went through Guillermo Del Toro and JJ Abrams; “Cyborg” (poor Ray Fisher); “New Gods” by Ava DuVernay; the series “Green Lantern Corps” for HBO Max; and “Blackhawk”, directed by Steven Spielberg.

Concretely, so far, we are left with “Black Adam” in October, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” in December, in addition to “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, “The Flash” and “Blue Beetle” for next year. . Until further notice – hold on tight, Bruna Marquezine!

Jason Momoa in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Image: Warner

So we come to problem number two. David Zaslav’s willingness to follow the Marvel framework and create a shared universe comes up against creative issues that cannot be ignored.

The first is the legacy of Zack Snyder that is still ongoing. Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller, the director’s picks, were established in “Batman v. Superman,” “Justice League” and the “Peacemaker” series as the versions of Aquaman and The Flash in this DC cut. In the near future, there are no plans to change the roster.

The solo movie of the hero of Atlantis with Momoa at the head broke the barrier of $ 1 billion in 2018. The first adventure headed by Miller as the fastest man in the world is scheduled for June 2023, and let’s see how the personal problems of the actor interfere in its casting.

Robert Pattinson Was A Perfect Batman In This Year’s Movie Image: Warner

One of the options for WBD is to launch what is on the production line and then close the shop to start all over again, undertaking a complete reboot of its universe. Another alternative is to simply use the already established actors and the multiverse storyline to unify everything under a new banner. Confused? It will get worse.

“Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, became a $1 billion hit in 2019, and was shot on a lower budget than “Batgirl.” Its sequel, titled “Joker: Folie à Deux”, is already scheduled for October 2024, with director Todd Phillips confirming Lady Gaga in the cast in an unannounced role. It’s certainly not a movie fit into the WBD plan for DC. Confused? It will get worse.

The new “Batman,” released this year with Robert Pattinson, was a nearly $800 million hit, and director Matt Reeves is drawing its sequel. Even with absolutely no relation to the wider DC catalog, the film would be a good starting point for a new shared universe, like “Iron Man” with Marvel in 2008.

Ben Affleck all hot as Batman in ‘Justice League’: let the man work! Image: Warner

In this bololô, how is Michael Keaton, who will reappear in “The Flash” as Batman? How is Ben Affleck, who once again reprises the role of Bruce Wayne in the next “Aquaman”? These are the scenes of the next chapters of DC in the cinema, which is far from having its house tidy.

Wants to know? I would kick the bucket. Ben Affleck created a cool Batman in execrable movies, and he never got the chance to show a version of the Batman the way the snarky fan likes it: violent, dark and with one foot in his fantastical origins in the comics.

Instead of assuming they like the man in the role, execs are peppering their facade in third-party films, from “The Flash” to “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Enough kidding, it’s Batman, dammit! “Batman: Gotham Knight”, with Ben Affleck, in a unified universe post “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. I support!