Decisive August will show Flamengo’s real chances in the Brazilian – 07/08/2022

Lázaro’s goal, assisted by Victor Hugo, was essential for Flamengo reserve to uncomplicate the game at Morumbi, which always makes Rogério Ceni’s fickle São Paulo compete stronger in the season.

Some difficulty in controlling the spaces that Diego Ribas and Arturo Vidal left in front of the defense, but they made up for it with ball retention. Santos, Fabricio Bruno and Pablo responded with confidence and Everton Cebolinha, still finding his space on the left, was more resourceful, but still made a lot of mistakes technically.

São Paulo lacked strength at the front, improved with the entry of Calleri, but Flamengo took over once and for all with five holders entering the second half. Again the missed goals, with João Gomes, Lázaro and De Arrascaeta, but Gabigol defined the 2-0 by doing what is expected of him: taking responsibility for being the team’s finisher.

Fourth consecutive victory over Tricolor do Morumbi, returning the hard defeats of 2020 in the same amount. With 14 to 2 in the aggregate, above the 11 to 3 they suffered two years ago. Fifth consecutive victory in the Brazilian. Athletico, worried about Estudiantes, should leave points in Mineirão against Galo, also with their heads in Palmeiras, and Flamengo can close the 21st round in the G-4.

August will be a decisive month for Flamengo to glimpse the real chances in the Brazilian, or what it will be possible to dream about.

Tuesday solves the Libertadores quarterfinals. Vacancy forwarded, should be ratified even with a new victory over Corinthians at Maracanã. Then forget about it, because the semifinals will only be in September/October. At the weekend, a probable duel between reserve teams with Athletico in Rio de Janeiro for both to decide on life in the Copa do Brasil at Arena da Baixada on Wednesday.

On the other weekend, visit Palmeiras which will have a week of preparation and a better overview of the season. Decide this Wednesday life in the continental tournament at home with Atlético Mineiro. It’s favorite. At the weekend, derby in Itaquera with Corinthians probably in crisis for the elimination in Libertadores and worried about Atlético-GO in the Copa do Brasil.

If Flamengo continues in the Copa do Brasil, the semifinals will start on the 24th. In other words, the great national duel for the red-black would be sandwiched by decisions in the national knockout, a competition from which Alviverde has already been eliminated. And they will have another free week to prepare and face Fluminense at Maracanã on the 27th. On the same day, Dorival Júnior’s team faces Botafogo at Nilton Santos. Classic, almost always difficult, but one less trip as a visitor.

It will be up to Flamengo, nine points behind the leader at the start of the 21st round, to beat Athletico and Botafogo and score on Allianz. And wait for Palmeiras to leave points in Itaquera and Maracanã, since, even with their minds on Galo, they should beat Goiás at home. When they face Ceará at Maracanã on the 4th of September, the red-blacks will already have an idea of ​​what to expect in the running points.

It is clear that a hypothetical exit in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil would open space on the agenda and the concentration for the game against Palmeiras would be greater. Just as it is not known what would be the size of the blow to the confidence of Abel Ferreira’s team in the event of an (unlikely) elimination in Libertadores for Atlético Mineiro.

Accounts that are only possible due to Flamengo’s incredible reaction to Dorival Júnior. Which increases the feeling of wasted time with Paulo Sousa, but also the hope in achievements in 2022 that seemed thrown in the trash.