Did you see? Farewell to Jô Soares, Pelosi in Taiwan, 2022 Census, hit-and-run in Barra, Simony’s cancer and the demands of artists for Rock in Rio | World

The visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan. Farewell to Jô Soares. The 2022 census. The jury overturn on the Kiss nightclub fire. The hit-and-run in Barra that killed a 16-year-old teenager. Singer Simony’s cancer. The thief who returned a cell phone after the victim appeals. And the artists’ requirements for the Rock in Rio dressing room.

The visit of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, to Taiwan lasted less than 24 hours, but it was enough to increase tensions between the US and China.

Landing at Taipei’s airport, Pelosi argued that the visit “honors the US’s independent commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy” — China considers the island part of its territory. After Pelosi’s arrival, China issued a statement calling the visit a provocation and announced sanctions in retaliation. In addition, the Chinese military carried out the largest military exercises with live ammunition ever conducted around Taiwan. Described as a “female power icon” and a prominent name in the Democratic Party, Pelosi is 82 years old and second in line to President Joe Biden, after Vice President Kamala Harris.

The sentence above was said by Jô Soares in an interview with Fantástico in 2012 (see video here). The television presenter and comedian died at the age of 84, in São Paulo at dawn yesterday — the cause was not disclosed.

The only child of a businessman from Paraíba and a housewife, Jô was multilingual, wanted to be a diplomat and even studied in Switzerland. He had one son, Rafael, who died at age 50 in 2014. Over the course of his career, he has created characters, acted in films, written books, done thousands of interviews and gotten a lot of laughs.

Two years late, the Brazilian population began to be recounted, in detail, on the first day of August. Household collection of the 2022 Demographic Census was started, carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

By the beginning of November, more than 183,000 census takers, duly identified, will be on the streets of all 5,570 Brazilian municipalities. Their mission is to interview at least one resident of each household in the country. Altogether, according to the IBGE, they will visit 89 million addresses, of which around 75 million are residential.

The survey should have been done in 2020, but it was postponed because of the pandemic. The following year, in 2021, the Census had to be postponed again, this time for lack of budget.

The 1st Criminal Chamber of the Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice overturned the jury that convicted the four defendants in the Kiss nightclub case after accepting part of the defenses’ appeals.

The trial ended with the score of two votes to one to recognize the annulment. Specialists consulted by g1 explain that the nullities of the process alleged by the defense refer to issues related to the progress and formal procedures that must be respected during the trial, and do not refer to the merits of the case. Understand all the points here.

Young João Gabriel Cardim Guimarães was crossing Avenida Lúcio Costa, in Barra, Rio de Janeiro, when he was hit by a motorcycle traveling at high speed.

The brutality of the hit-and-run caused astonishment in those who witnessed what happened. A military police officer said that the victim’s left leg was amputated at the time of impact. João Gabriel was taken to a hospital alive, but he did not survive and died — he was 16 years old. The bike was piloted by model and influencer Bruno Krupp, who does not have a license.

Krupp, who was also injured, was taken to a private hospital. He must stay in the place in custody until he is released by the doctors and answer for murder with eventual intent, when the risk of killing is assumed. In a video, the model and influencer defended himself: “I didn’t drink, I didn’t use drugs. It was an accident, people!”

Three days earlier, Krupp was stopped at a traffic stop without a license and with a motorcycle without a license plate.

Rock in Rio is less than a month away and, backstage, the teams are getting ready to meet all the artists’ requests. And who runs the show behind the scenes is an artist in satisfying desires.

“I’m the coordinator of the Mundo do Rock in Rio dressing rooms, also known as the artist’s nanny”, says Ingrid Berger, who has 20 editions of experience. Some are veterans of giving work. “Armas e Rosas. It is an artist who suddenly enters the stage, does not enter. It’s a little tricky to manage. I never know what will happen. So I’m always on the back foot.”

Singer Simony has revealed that she has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. She shared the news in a video on Instagram, alongside doctor Fernando Maluf. “Because of a language, I went to do the exams that are very important. I had the colonoscopy that I didn’t even know we had to do from the age of 45”, said Simony.

A robbery at a pizzeria in the city of Camaçari, Metropolitan Region of Salvador, ended in an unusual way. The robber decided to return the attendant’s cell phone after she asked “please” and said that the device was still not paid off.

“It’s iPhone dude, what do you want it for? Please, my cell, young man. I’m paying, please,” the woman said.

Despite not taking the victim’s cell phone, the robber fled with the cash from the cashier.

An app driver was released by the Military Police after being the victim of three kidnappers. The kidnapping took place in the West Zone of São Paulo. The police arrived at the place of captivity thanks to an audio message that the woman shared with her boyfriend at the time of the thieves’ action (listen to below).

The body of 10-year-old girl Bárbara Victória, who had been missing since last Sunday (31) in Ribeirão das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, was found in a thicket near a soccer field in the Pedra Branca neighborhood.

Barbara had been seen for the last time in the Landi neighborhood, in the Justinópolis Region. She left the house to go to the bakery and never came back. The body was found by a student who was helping with the search. The child wore only the Atlético-MG shirt she was wearing before she disappeared.

Chilean authorities have begun investigating a mysterious hole about 25 meters in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country. Chilean media showed aerial footage of the onshore sinkhole operated by a Canadian Lundin Mining LUN.TO copper mine, about 665 kilometers north of the capital Santiago.

The murder of nursing technician Danyanne da Cunha Januário da Silva, 35, mobilized the Civil Police of the Federal District. She was found dead in Brazlândia, after a week missing. According to the police, Danyanne was a loan shark and was murdered by the men who helped her find clients. Two suspects are already arrested, but the man who would be responsible for shooting the victim has not yet been located. See what is known and what remains to be clarified here.

On June 29, the Earth recorded its shortest day since scientists began using high-precision atomic clocks to measure our planet’s rotation speed in the mid-1960s. and Date with data from the International Service of Earth Rotation and Reference Systems (IERS), the Earth completed a complete revolution around its axis in 1.59 milliseconds less than exactly 24 hours (1 ms corresponds to to a millisecond, or about 0.001s).