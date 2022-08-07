Discover the BH park that grew out of garbage and is now an invitation to leisure – Gerais

An island of peace that makes anyone forget that they are in an urban area and makes it possible to travel through the landscapes of one of the most beautiful parks in Belo Horizonte. Nossa Senhora da Piedade Park was inaugurated in June 2008, in Bairro Novo Aaro Reis, North Region of BH. The work was part of the Belo Horizonte Environmental Recovery Program, called Drenurbs/Nascentes, an innovative concept in relation to water resources in the urban environment, in which the reintegration of watercourses into the landscape is prioritized, in contrast to canalization as a drainage solution. used for a long time.
As a result, in its 58 thousand square meters, the area, which was previously used for irregular disposal of garbage, debris and rubble, has become a space occupied by diversified vegetation, with preserved springs that supply a lake, at the entrance of the park, and gives rise to watercourses that flow along the entire length of the land.
A refuge that attracts other visitors, in addition to humans: early in the morning, the space is occupied by herons and divers who fly from Pampulha to fish in the lake. The most observant will notice a large presence of birds, such as hummingbirds, sabi, seal-billed doves, ben-te-vis, turtledoves, and even some toucans – all attracted by the large number of trees. There are about 100 mango trees, more than 20 jabuticabeiras, guava trees, banana bushes and 15 cherry trees, in addition to red jambo, abiu, gabiroba, jatob and soursop trees.
A reference in the environment in the North Region, the Nossa Senhora da Piedade Park, which has an environmental education unit, served as a field for scientific research at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), including the one that resulted in the development of a structure that allows greater permeability to water in paved regions. A solution for supplying groundwater in densely urbanized areas.
Maranhense de So Lus, Rosinete Rodrigues, 48 years old, micro-entrepreneur, classifies the place as “one of the best parks in BH”. “ a place where I meditate, practice yoga, where I come every day. very well taken care of and the environment excellent”, she defines. Living in BH for thirty years, Rosinete still remembers when the place was a garbage dump.
faithful gardener
The employee responsible for the landscaping and maintenance of the space, Marcos Antnio Oliveira, 42, speaks with pride of his work and says that he commutes, “with pleasure”, in the early hours of the day, from his home in Betim, in the region. Metropolitan of BH, to work in the reserve. “I have already been offered a job close to my house, but I turned it down. I love working here, in this environment. a rest for the mind and soul.”
In addition to the routine of watering all the plants, which “takes a couple of days”, the gardener takes special care in dry periods. “There are more delicate plants that need more water. We have a variety of plants and flowers, daisies, blue and red shrimp, lilies… And also fruit trees, jatoba, acerola, sweetwood, guava, mango, there are several species. It has mango-ub powder over 30 years old. Banana-prata, coconut licuri… People can consume it”, he lists.
awarded
In 2010, the Drenurbs project received an honorable mention at the Metropolis Awards, an award organized by the World Association of Larger Metropolises, which included projects and experiences that focused on improving environmental conditions for the population residing in
urban.
From medicinal herbs to ornamental plants
According to the Municipal Parks and Zoobotnica Foundation (FMPZ), the gardens of Nossa Senhora da Piedade Park were decorated with decorative plants and flowers. In them you can see varieties such as Espada-de-So Jorge, Iris, the exotic jade flower or the manac-da-serra, with white and pink flowers. There is also cultivation of medicinal plants, available to visitors, such as cow’s paw, used to control diabetes, dog’s ear, which contains healing properties, and assa-peixe, which helps in the treatment of bronchitis and pneumonia, among others.
But there are other attractions, all in very good condition and free of charge, such as sports courts, toys, ecological trails, a skate park and an outdoor gym. The park also offers free sports nets for shuttlecock and vlei fans. For those who prefer tranquility and contemplation, there are arbors and green areas for picnics.
Ctia Gomes de Brito, 62, a housewife, says she was born in the neighborhood. “I saw this park being born and growing, they were farms, and everything was rebuilt. They recently did an ‘up’, gave the equipment a painting and it’s excellent. I go for a walk every day. I highly recommend it, both for physical exercise and for taking pictures. There are beautiful landscapes, so couples and pregnant women make videos here,” she explains.
Margarida Soalheiro, 60, actress and cultural producer, lives in the neighboring Bairro Guarani, but has also become a fan of space. “I moved to the region a month ago and discovered the park, which I started to frequent. Nature is privileged here, the park is clean, well maintained, the staff are very receptive and there is free wi-fi. As I’m new here, I’m finding out little by little. I come for a walk, it opens early, at 7 am, and it’s a very pleasant, safe environment, I’ve seen families celebrating their birthdays here,” she testifies.