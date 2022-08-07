Discover the BH park that grew out of garbage and is now an invitation to leisure – Gerais

An island of peace that makes anyone forget that they are in an urban area and makes it possible to travel through the landscapes of one of the most beautiful parks in Belo Horizonte. Nossa Senhora da Piedade Park was inaugurated in June 2008, in Bairro Novo Aaro Reis, North Region of BH. The work was part of the Belo Horizonte Environmental Recovery Program, called Drenurbs/Nascentes, an innovative concept in relation to water resources in the urban environment, in which the reintegration of watercourses into the landscape is prioritized, in contrast to canalization as a drainage solution. used for a long time.

As a result, in its 58 thousand square meters, the area, which was previously used for irregular disposal of garbage, debris and rubble, has become a space occupied by diversified vegetation, with preserved springs that supply a lake, at the entrance of the park, and gives rise to watercourses that flow along the entire length of the land.

(photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

A refuge that attracts other visitors, in addition to humans: early in the morning, the space is occupied by herons and divers who fly from Pampulha to fish in the lake. The most observant will notice a large presence of birds, such as hummingbirds, sabi, seal-billed doves, ben-te-vis, turtledoves, and even some toucans – all attracted by the large number of trees. There are about 100 mango trees, more than 20 jabuticabeiras, guava trees, banana bushes and 15 cherry trees, in addition to red jambo, abiu, gabiroba, jatob and soursop trees.

A reference in the environment in the North Region, the Nossa Senhora da Piedade Park, which has an environmental education unit, served as a field for scientific research at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), including the one that resulted in the development of a structure that allows greater permeability to water in paved regions. A solution for supplying groundwater in densely urbanized areas.

(photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

“I was offered a job close to my house, but I declined. I love working here, in this environment. It’s a rest for the mind and soul” Marcos Antnio Oliveira, gardener

Maranhense de So Lus, Rosinete Rodrigues, 48 ​​years old, micro-entrepreneur, classifies the place as “one of the best parks in BH”. “ a place where I meditate, practice yoga, where I come every day. very well taken care of and the environment excellent”, she defines. Living in BH for thirty years, Rosinete still remembers when the place was a garbage dump.

But the older ones remember even earlier images, which refer to a rural BH. “I was practically born in the neighborhood and I remember well when there was a pastureland and a corral, from an old farm”, says retired Rogrio Freitas, 60, referring to the time before the launch. “Later, with the revitalization, it became an ecological park, I think within the Manuelzo project, which revealed the environmental potential of the place”, he said, citing a project created in January 1997 on the initiative of professors from the UFMG Faculty of Medicine, with the purpose of fighting for improvements in environmental conditions that promote quality of life. “I come almost every day, I ride a bike, go for a walk, there’s a lot of fruit. This season has jatob, then manga, ing. I am an urban citizen, but my spirit is of the bush”, reveals the retiree.

(photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

“I saw this park being born and growing, they were farms, and everything was rebuilt. I highly recommend it, both for physical exercise and for taking pictures. There are beautiful landscapes” Ctia Gomes de Brito, housewife

faithful gardener

The employee responsible for the landscaping and maintenance of the space, Marcos Antnio Oliveira, 42, speaks with pride of his work and says that he commutes, “with pleasure”, in the early hours of the day, from his home in Betim, in the region. Metropolitan of BH, to work in the reserve. “I have already been offered a job close to my house, but I turned it down. I love working here, in this environment. a rest for the mind and soul.”

In addition to the routine of watering all the plants, which “takes a couple of days”, the gardener takes special care in dry periods. “There are more delicate plants that need more water. We have a variety of plants and flowers, daisies, blue and red shrimp, lilies… And also fruit trees, jatoba, acerola, sweetwood, guava, mango, there are several species. It has mango-ub powder over 30 years old. Banana-prata, coconut licuri… People can consume it”, he lists.