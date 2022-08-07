Do you have a vacancy? Jô replies a fan message about returning to Corinthians

Away from Corinthians for two months after a series of controversies outside the field, striker Jô reposted this afternoon (6) a message from a fan who encourages his return to the club.

“Jô is a whore centre-forward. Did he make a mistake? He did. But there are a lot of players there who don’t do half of what he did for Corinthians”, said the publication reproduced by the striker in his Instagram stories.

In his profile biography, Jô still calls himself a Corinthians athlete. It is worth remembering that Timão announced the departure of Jô on June 9, but officially the striker still has a contract with the club. The athlete’s termination was never published in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) mainly for two reasons: a legal dispute with Nagoya Grampus, the Japanese club in which Jô played before returning to alvinegro, and for a millionaire debt of Corinthians with the athlete.

After being caught in a samba circle while Corinthians lost to Cuiabá, club and player went on a collision course and decided to terminate the bond. Since then, the striker no longer participates in the club’s day-to-day activities. After the episode, he was still involved in another controversy, this one in his personal life. While married, Jô had an affair and got the model Maiára Quiderolly pregnant. The case had huge repercussions and made the athlete deactivate Instagram.

Jô hasn’t posted on the feed since May 18, but it started to reappear in stories. There were three published today: one from a house in Belo Horizonte, another accompanied by a friend, in addition to mentioning the return to Corinthians.

Jô responds to a message from a Corinthians fan Image: Playback/Instagram

Despite being “out” of the club, Corinthians does not seem close to ending the matter Jô. The club is still negotiating with Nagoya Grampus to prevent the debt related to the hiring of Jô becoming an impediment to new signings. Alvinegro and the player were ordered by FIFA to pay 2.6 million dollars, and the deadline has already passed, but the clubs are talking for an amicable resolution.

At the current rate, the debt represents R$ 13.7 million. In FIFA’s understanding, Jô left the Japanese club unilaterally in 2020, and Corinthians enters the action as a solidarity club for having hired him months later. — a kind of guarantor. The striker no longer enters the field for Timão, but both are still tied to this legal obligation.

In addition to the issue involving the Japanese team, Corinthians still owes about R$ 10 million to the athlete.