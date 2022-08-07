Dorival highlights ‘maturity’ of Flamengo’s squad

Even using only goalkeeper Santos as a starter at Flamengo, coach Dorival Júnior left Morumbi (SP) with a 2-0 victory over São Paulo that leaves Rubro-Negro still in the fight for the Brazilian Championship title. For the coach, the squad has gained maturity.

“The work is paying off. The team is reaching maturity and consistency. Some players are growing and looking for space. Both teams [titulares e reservas] they have a great similarity in the way they play, sometimes more in the middle, sometimes open… With all this, the team has been adjusting and getting results, which accelerates the recovery”, evaluated in a press conference.

With the result, Flamengo “slept” in third place in the Brazilian Championship with 36 points, six less than the leader Palmeiras.

Next Tuesday (9), Rubro-Negro “turns the key” for the Copa Libertadores, where they will face Corinthians for the return game of the quarterfinals. In the first leg, at Neo Química Arena (SP), they won by 2 to 0 and obtained a great advantage of being able to lose by up to a goal difference to get the spot in the semifinals.

“An advantage that can be important in the last five minutes of the match. But we have an obligation to play a clear and determined game. It’s an opponent that won 10, 15 days ago against our team. We did have an important result, but football plays a lot of tricks and we can’t waver. And we already started the preparation the day after the first match”, he evaluated.