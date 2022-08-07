Drivers in trouble: see which automakers are champions of complaints – 08/07/2022

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Drivers in trouble: see which automakers are champions of complaints – 08/07/2022 1 Views

Every relationship has its low points, what about manufacturers and consumers. But there are some who are most loved and others who are most hated. According to data from Reclame Aqui, some brands stood out due to relationship problems. And some of them may surprise you, for they were beyond suspicion, according to common sense.

Let’s start with the worst ranked (or the ones), Peugeot/Citroën – there is still no formal separation from PSA, which has become part of the Stellantis mega group. 59% of complaints refer to the manufacturers themselves. In turn, the grade is not even rated by Reclame Aqui and there are some reports that have been without feedback for weeks, something that determines the evaluation of brands, since consumers can even complain a lot, but they are happy to have feedback and, of course, , see their problems solved.

Volkswagen is next, with a score of 5.8 out of ten possible. There is a slight mitigating factor here: 90.7% of the cases were answered, they may not have been solved, but there was interest.

Here’s one that might leave readers slack-jawed: Toyota. Some might think the Japanese manufacturer is above suspicion, but reports don’t always indicate this, which resulted in a 5.6-point score.

Then comes the Troller. Yes, that SUV brand discarded by Ford. As with PSA, there is no overall rating for it. Most of the most recent complaints concern maintenance problems and negligence in service. It’s hard to have a car from a discontinued manufacturer.

The delay in receiving parts is the main reason for complaints from another automaker specializing in SUVs, Suzuki. The Japanese woman’s grade is 5.5 points, enough to not pass the year in most schools.

It seems that they need to go through recovery and tutoring quickly, after all, the site is one of the references of consumer law. As for Procon, UOL Cars came to look for the institution, however did not obtain the cutout for car brands.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Gol announces new Hub in Salvador, with an increase in the number of flights and destinations

Gol announced that in 2023 it will make Salvador Airport its new flight distribution center …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved