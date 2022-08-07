Eliezer has a hair transplant; check out other celebrities who have already undergone surgery | TV & Famous

The former BBB Eliezer underwent last Friday, 5/8, a beard and hair transplant surgery.
Bothered by his sparse beard and a few entries on his forehead, Eli went to Fortaleza to perform the procedure, which lasted about seven hours.
He also fell for the trolling of his friend Rafael Monte, who provided a baby food, a lipstick and a pacifier. Eliezer showed the joke on social media. The result of the surgery was also shown on the networks of Viih Tube’s boyfriend.
Former BBB Elizer was trolled by a friend, who gave him a pacifier and painted his face — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The procedure is very common among celebrities, who do not want to let their baldness settle. Check out who’s done it.
Wesley Safadão had a beard transplant — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Baldness was never a problem for Wesley Safadão, but the sparse beard bothered him a lot. In 2021, the artist performed the procedure, which inspired Eliezer.
After hair transplant, Caio Afiune says that everything is fine — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Former BBB Caio had a hair transplant in 2021, right after saying goodbye to reality, and got rid of the thinning hair, leaving his hair full.
Malvino Salvador comments on the hair implant recovery process — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Malvino Salvador performed the surgery in 2021. He opted for something subtle. He kept the design of the entrances, just smoothing them out.
Sérgio Guizé before and after hair transplantation — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Sergio Guizé decided to have the surgery in 2020. He was looking for a natural result and he found it.
Lucas Lucco in photo, on the left, right after the transplant; on the right, already with the wires growing — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Upset with the flaws in his hair, Lucas Lucco also underwent surgery in 2020.
Belutti has already undergone three hair transplant surgeries – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The singer, Belutti, from the country duo with Marcos, has already undergone three surgeries, and today boasts an enviable haircut.
Anderson Di Rizzi before and after hair transplant — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Anderson Di Rizzi said goodbye to baldness and tricks to hide flaws. The actor was very happy with the result of his procedure.
Paulo Vilhena shortly after transplantation and currently — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Baldness struck early on the actor Paulo Vilhena and, in 2014, at the age of 35, he had his first hair transplant surgery, which was not very successful. In 2019, he redid the procedure, which left him quite satisfied.
Luciano Camargo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Very vain, Zezé Di Camargo’s brother opted for the transplant in 2015, and the entries were filled.