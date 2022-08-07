Eliezer shows results of hair and beard transplant

Former BBB Eliezer, 31, shared on Instagram the first images after undergoing hair and beard transplant surgeries. The designer showed in Instagram Stories the removal of the bandages that were on his face and head after the procedure.

According to Eliezer, after removing the dressings, the result will begin to be seen little by little, and you have to be patient. “After that, the result starts to grow, but only in a month”, he pointed out.

The designer further explained that a side part of the hair needed to be shaved off to serve as a donor area for the surgery. “So, after the procedure, the hairdresser always comes here to straighten the hair, to make it beautiful”, he explained, revealing that the professional had also performed the procedure with Dr. David Pontes.

Before the surgery, Eliezer confessed that he had a dream of performing the transplant. “I came to Fortaleza to do something I always wanted. Last year, I saw on Wesley’s Instagram [Safadão] that he did a filler in the beard and it turned out very good, and it made me really want to do it too.”

After removing the bandages, this afternoon, he reassured fans and said that he is already resting at home. “Thank you for all the messages of love and concern for me,” he wrote.