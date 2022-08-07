Eliezer undergoes surgery and is unrecognizable: “It was 7 hours”

Ex-BBB Eliezer undergoes an aesthetic procedure and becomes unrecognizable; see more

Former BBB participant, Eliezershocked his followers this weekend by showing unfiltered details of a cosmetic procedure he underwent.

The designer, who had already drawn attention in the media when old photos were leaked, due to the significant change in his face, now underwent a beard and hair transplant.

Through his stories, Eliezer showed in detail the pre and post op, explaining how everything was done and even showing the removal of the dressings.

“The procedure was a success! Eli is doing very well. But we from the team were thinking about making that usual mess with Eli, so if you want entertainment, don’t miss the next stories, after all Eli is being taken care of by our dear friend: Rafael, the lawyer “published the profile of the famous.

In the following stories, Eli appears still quite sedated from the surgery, while being teased by his friend, who took a pacifier, lipstick and even baby food to take care of the ex-BBB. “There’s baby food, lipstick, a pacifier, for him to remember VIIH Tube and that’s it. Did you like the pout? If you miss Viih Tube you can suck man, see how I think of you? I’ll open it for you right now, then you’ll be able to suck on the pacifier”joked the lawyer.

SEE THE RESULT

A few hours later, after the effect of the anesthesia wore off, Eliezer told how was the experiencerevealing that he spent about 7 hours in the operating room.

The former BBB also showed his thousands of followers the removal of the bandage. “I woke up, I’m still without pain. In a little while the doctor will come here, I’ll remove the bandage, I’ll finally see how it turned out, but the result won’t start until a month from now”, he detailed.