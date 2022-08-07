Elon Musk says he can still go ahead with his Twitter purchase

Twitter is suing Elon Musk after he backed out of buying the platform for $44 billion in July this year.

photo: Forbes

Businessman Elon Musk said on Saturday that if Twitter can provide information about its method of sampling accounts and how it confirms which accounts are real and which are robots, the $44 billion purchase agreement for the platform will be carried out under the terms originals.

“However, if your SEC filings are found to be materially false, then (the settlement) shall not (proceed),” Musk tweeted, referring to the US equivalent of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In response to a Twitter user who asked if the SEC was investigating the platform’s “dubious claims,” ​​the billionaire asked, “Good question. Why aren’t they?”

Twitter is suing Elon Musk after he backed out of buying the platform for $44 billion in July this year. The billionaire said the social network only checks 100 accounts a day when trying to calculate the number of bots on the service.

The platform says that “Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its shareholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests.” publication, redistribution, transmission and rewriting without prior permission are prohibited.

