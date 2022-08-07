English interest and family issues can take William away from Corinthians; club tries to reverse the situation

William can leave the Corinthians this year, but the situation is far from simple. In recent weeks, some lesser teams in England have sought information about the attacking midfielder. However, one of them caught the athlete’s attention: Fulham.







Willian has played 44 games since his return to Corinthians (Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians) Photo: Launch!

The information about the English team’s interest in the Corinthian player was initially published by the “Goal” website and confirmed by the THROW!.

However, a possible international attack by Timão’s number 10 promises to generate a tug of war between the club and the athlete’s staff. This is because according to information obtained by L!, Corinthians will not release its asset so easily.

However, before a possible “cold war”, the management of the alvinegro club seeks to resolve the situation with dialogue, convincing the player to remain in the team for the period of the contract, which runs until the end of next year.

The player even hesitates to stay, due to his affection for Corinthians, but the family part has been weighing on him for some time.

EUROPE FLASHES INTO THE EYES

Willian worked in Europe for almost 15 years and, therefore, his family had to adapt to Brazil since the athlete’s return, in the second half of last year.

However, the Corinthian shirt 10’s wife and daughters still experience difficulties in adapting that “exploded” in some threats received by the player and family through social networks a few months ago. From that moment on, the feeling became one of insecurity on their part.

Even at the time of the first threats, in mid-April, there were already conversations between Willian’s staff about the possibility of the attacking midfielder leaving Corinthians. However, initially there was no European interest in the player.

Now, with the onslaught of Fulham, the possibility of leaving the midfielder has become a possible reality. And even if a few months have passed, and the climate in Timão has softened, the intention, especially of Willian’s wife, is to return to Europe.

SPEAK, VP!

Questioned after the draw with Avaí, last Saturday (6), coach Vítor Pereira did not deny the possibility that Willian has to leave Corinthians.

– I can’t answer. The fact that he’s happy or not, I don’t know, has to do with the family I think, he’s been injured. I honestly can’t guarantee anything – answered the Corinthians coach during a press conference after the game.

Although there is a situation involving Willian and Fulham, other factors are also placed as a weight in the course of this story. Bureaucratic parts and even the fact that the season is in progress – and ends earlier, due to the World Cup – can weigh on the player’s possible permanence at Corinthians.

Meanwhile, the attacking midfielder is recovering from tendinitis suffered last week, on the eve of the first leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Flamengo. The player trains separately from the squad to condition himself physically and be available for the return game, which takes place this Tuesday (9). Yet it is treated internally as doubt.