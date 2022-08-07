Enough of the low limit! Killer tricks to get more credit at Nubank

There is currently no doubt that the Nubank It is one of the most used credit cards nationwide. The purple bank has really won the hearts of many Brazilians since its inception. Because? The reason for so much preference is its affordability.

When Nubank started its work in Brazil, it was not so easy to have access to a credit card, especially if you didn’t have a good income to prove it.

When they implemented the model of sending invitations to the bank that were sent by e-mail, people finally had access to the card. The limit wasn’t very high at first, but raising it wasn’t such a difficult task. Is today? That’s exactly what we want to talk about.

If you already got yours Nubank card, but you’re having trouble getting the limit up, don’t worry. The tips we have to give you today can help you a lot in this process.

Make good use of available credit

The first suggestion is quite simple, actually. You will need to show the company that you use the credits that it has made available and that you could have more, because you would also use it!

Just use the card normally and, preferably, use almost all the limit you have at the moment. All possible purchases, make on the card, so that you will not be spending more than usual and will leave it recorded for the bank that your expenses are high.

Also, this is a golden opportunity to demonstrate that you pay your bills on time, so it would be nice for everyone to have more credit than their current amount.

keep the name clean

Something that can really limit the trust that fintech has in you is if your name is dirty in the square. Having a history of bad debts will make them develop no desire to increase their limit.

So do your best to stay in line. Get rid of defaults and pendencies in your CPF, because this way it is almost certain that you will get a higher limit in much less time.

Always pay the invoice on time

By now it should have been clear that trust between the bank and you is what will make your card limit go up. Therefore, it is important that you are always as “right” as possible in this regard.

Delays in the payment of the invoice can generate interest and lead to other uncomfortable situations that will always end up stealing some of the generosity that the institution had towards the customer.

Keep in mind the day your debt must be paid off! If possible, always pay in advance and be careful not to forget, so stay tuned for emails that the bank sends you a few days in advance.

Use card services

More than a credit card, today Nubank is a giant company that also works as a savings account and debit card, but now it even has a investments! Try to use the services they offer more, as this will increase the bond of trust between you and the company.

Always up to date data

Finally, we remind you that you should always keep an eye on your information. You have to ensure that they are always up to date, especially with regard to monthly income. This can help a lot.