Ex-BBB Eliezer undergoes cosmetic procedure and appears unrecognizable

Photo: Playback/Instagram

Former BBB Eliezer left his followers worried by appearing unrecognizable on his Instagram profile. The influencer underwent a hair and beard transplant and showed the post-op on the social network.

In Instagram stories, Eliezer had already detailed the aesthetic procedure that he would do and also updated fans on the state of health after the surgery.

“The procedure was a success! Eli is doing very well. But we from the team were feeling talk about making that usual mess with Eli, so if you want entertainment, don’t miss the next stories, after all Eli is being taken care of by our dear friend: Rafael, the lawyer “, wrote the ex’s team. -BBB

In the images, he appeared on the hospital stretcher with his head bandaged. Eliezer even became a joke in the recordings of his friend who made a point of remembering his affair with Viih tube.

“There’s baby food, lipstick, a pacifier, for him to remember VIIH Tube and that’s it. Did you like the pout? If you miss Viih Tube you can suck man, see how I think of you? I’ll open it for you right away, then you’ll be able to suck on the pacifier”, she joked.

read more about celebrities on iBahia.com and follow the portal on Google News