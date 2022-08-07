Family recognizes body found at Billings Dam belongs to missing environmentalist | Sao Paulo

According to the Fire Department, the drowning victim was removed from the water near the first raft and sent to the Scientific Police, linked to the Civil Police, responsible for official recognition.

Graduated in history, Ferrugem works by taking youth tours around the dam and coordinates an environmental NGO, Meninos da Billings. The disappearance took place around 7:30 pm.

A police report, registered at the 101st police station (Jardim Imbuias), says that relatives recognized that the body of a 41-year-old man, found at the dam, belongs to Adolfo. The Civil Police requested tests for the Criminalistics Institute and the Legal Medical Institute (IML). The case was registered as a suspicious death.

The body of the missing environmentalist found in the Billings dam, in SP

Throughout the week, fishermen in the region, family members of the environmentalist and firefighters were part of the search group for the NGO coordinator. The body was found about four meters from the bank of the dam.

The fishermen who participated in the searches stated that the victim’s characteristics match those of Adolfo. “What he did for Cantinho do Céu, there will be a very big void”, said fisherman Jair de Oliveira.

Ferrugem’s wife, Uiara Duarte, told TV Globo that her husband’s last contact was at 7:41 pm via WhatsApp message. After that, he no longer responded to messages sent by her.

The Civil Police investigate the case, initially treated as a disappearance. On Wednesday, the deputy in charge of the case said she was investigating a possible manslaughter, in which there is no intent to kill.

In an interview with TV Globo, the delegate responsible for the case, Jakelline Barros, said that the young people reported in their testimony that the passengers in the back of the boat fell into the dam when there was a jolt.

“Those who were behind ended up falling into the water of the dam. [a jovem que caiu na água] says he [Ferrugem] helped her up, gave indications that she should continue to beat her legs, but she says that when she leaned on the float and looked sideways, she no longer saw him”, said the delegate.

In a statement to the police, the group that hired him claimed that Ferrugem and one of the young women fell into the dam after the boat hit the boat, and that the other three passengers threw a life jacket. The young woman was rescued, but the activist disappeared into the water.

The boys steered the boat back to the shores of the dam. At the scene, when they told the story to some residents of the region, the group was attacked, according to the incident report.