Fans register confusion in concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba; video | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Fans registered a confusion during the show of the country duo Henrique and Juliano in the early hours of this Saturday (6), in Sorocaba (SP). Images circulating on social media show a general fight.
Some people published that the country duo even interrupted the show because of the fight.
In one of the images sent to the newsroom, another fight is recorded in the parking lot of the space. At one point, one of the men pulls out a gun. There are no reports of gunshots or injuries.
Uzna’s press office said it regrets what happened “in which irresponsible people disrupted the event, disrupting people’s entertainment.” About the interruption, the house said that “the show lasted 1h40, as contracted”.
Fans register confusion at a concert by the duo Henrique and Juliano in Sorocaba – Photo: Reproduction
The establishment also informed that it is working to identify those involved in order to adopt appropriate legal measures.
“It is worth noting that Uzna works with highly trained security guards and that this incident is an isolated case. At this point, we are committed to working with seriousness and transparency for improvements. We register here our apology to friends and customers” , he added.
O g1 contacted the Sorocaba Police Station, who reported that they were unaware of the occurrence.
Fight at Henrique and Juliano’s show at the Uzna arena in Sorocaba — Photo: Reproduction
