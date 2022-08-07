





Fans register fights and confusion at the show of the duo Henrique and Juliano Photo: reproduction

Fans posted videos of a mess during the show of the country duo Henrique and Juliano in the early hours of this Saturday (6). The show that took place in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, was interrupted due to the general confusion.

Some people present at the show posted images on social media showing a general fight.

Then they don’t know why the artists don’t like stages very close to the public. They almost attacked Henrique, knocked over his microphone. The fight ended up on the stage. Total disrespect for those who are there to do the show and for those who paid to see Henrique and Juliano. pic.twitter.com/lLWHtdkeRv — kahcastro (@joamor27) August 6, 2022

PEOPLE? Henrique and Juliano end the show after a general fight on the stage, they almost attacked Henrique. pic.twitter.com/7hpAYQB1lz — 🔥𝐁𝐋𝐎𝐆 𝐃𝐎 𝐉𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐅💣 (@Bllogdojottarof) August 6, 2022

The venue of the event commented and said that it regrets what happened: “UZNA regrets what happened in the early hours of this Saturday (6), in which irresponsible people disrupted the event and disrupted the public’s enjoyment in an isolated incident”, began the note.

The statement also said that the show took place at the normal contracted time, about 1:40 am. “The incident this morning happened after 1h40min of the concert by the duo Henrique & Juliano, being the first of its kind. After the event, the duo concluded their presentation.”

Check out the official statement in full:

CLARIFICATION NOTE

UZNA regrets what happened in the early hours of Saturday (6), in which irresponsible people disrupted the event and disrupted the public’s entertainment in an isolated incident.

We are working to identify all those involved to adopt legal measures.

We emphasize that our purpose is to offer quality entertainment, safely and to help people get emotional and live their dreams at the events we hold.

In all events, UZNA hires a certified security company, with a team trained to act in a crisis situation. This morning’s incident happened after 1h40min of the show by the duo Henrique & Juliano, being the first of its kind. After the incident, the duo concluded their presentation.

Saddened by this episode, we reaffirm our commitment to work with seriousness and transparency to ensure the safety and comfort of the public.

Finally, we register our apologies to friends and customers, but without losing the enthusiasm and joy of continuing to believe in our dreams.