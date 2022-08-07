Federal Lottery Result, contest 5687, today, Saturday, August 6th

Yadunandan Singh 25 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Federal Lottery Result, contest 5687, today, Saturday, August 6th 0 Views

>>>Follow GCMAIS on Google News<<

How to play the Federal Lottery?

Each ticket contains 10 fractions and can be purchased whole or in parts. The prize amount is proportional to the number of fractions you purchase. The bettor wins by hitting:

  • One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes;
  • The thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;
  • Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the 3 (three) previous tens or of the 3 (three) tens after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and posterior approximation;
  • The first prize unit.

sweepstakes

Drawings for extractions are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with top prizes of R$500,000 in a single series. Every month, it is also possible to compete for R$ 1.350 million in the main prize, betting on Milionária Federal. In December, a special Christmas extraction takes place, with a prize of R$ 1.350 million per series.

Read too | Loteca results, contest 1011, today, Saturday, August 6th

Where to receive the prize after the result of the Federal Lottery?

The winner can receive the Federal Lottery prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa Econômica Federal agencies. If the net prize exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000 are paid within a minimum period of two days, as of the presentation at the agency.

Probability

The probability of hitting the main prizes of the Federal Lottery is linked to the number of tickets issued in each of the extractions:

  • Wednesday – 1 in 100,000
  • Saturday – 1 in 100,000
  • Federal Millionaire – 1 in 90,000
  • Christmas Special – 1 in 90,000 (per series)

>>>Follow GCMAIS on YouTube<<<

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Jeep Gladiator pleases and sells 322 units in 3 hours

The Jeep Gladiator off-roader pickup pleased Brazilian consumers, who have already purchased 332 units available, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved