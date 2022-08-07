Federal Police arrest three suspects of hiding Dom and Bruno’s bodies

posted on 06/08/2022 18:59 / updated on 06/08/2022 19:01



Dom and Bruno were murdered on June 5th. The case caused commotion in Brazil and abroad. – (credit: LUCIOLA VILLELA)

The Federal Police carried out an operation, this Saturday (6/8), in the Vale do Javari region, resulting from the investigation of the murders of the English journalist Dom Phillips and the indigenist Bruno Pereira. Seven preventive arrest warrants and ten search and seizure warrants were served.

Three people suspected of acting in the concealment of the victims’ bodies were arrested. They are family members of Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, known as “Pelado”, one of the prisoners investigated for the murder.

Among the preventive arrest warrants, two were for suspects who are already in detention, ‘Pelado’ and ‘Colombia’. According to the PF, the progress of the investigation indicates that ‘Colombia’ is the leader and financier of an armed criminal association. This group is dedicated to the practice of illegal fishing in the Javari Valley region and exported large amounts of fish to neighboring countries.

The investigation also uncovered the identity of Colombia, whose name is Ruben Dario da Silva Villar, a Colombian citizen who used false documents. He was arrested in early July, carrying a Brazilian identity card and a Peruvian identity document.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) reported that it had requested preventive arrest warrants from the Justice, with the objective of investigating the action of the gang specialized in illegal fishing, carried out on indigenous lands and during the closed season. Also according to the MPF, the practice of crimes of armed criminal association, illegal fishing, smuggling is investigated, in addition to the connections of the scheme with the Bruno and Dom case.

(With information from Agência Brasil)