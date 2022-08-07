FGTS: Caixa returns BRL 1,000 to workers who did not make the extraordinary withdrawal

Workers who did not rescue the values ​​of the extraordinary loot of FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), will have the funds returned to the fund’s account. The return started this Saturday (06).

A total of BRL 9.2 billion was left in the accounts by workers. The amounts will be returned to the accounts with the correction of the FGTS.

O extraordinary loot was released by the Federal Government on April 20th of this year, and continued with the deposit until June 15th. Around R$30 billion were made available to pay 43 million workers.

Although the values ​​are returning to the FGTS, workers can still carry out the rescue. The deadline for requesting the withdrawal was extended by the government until December 15th. The amounts will be deposited in the Caixa Tem account, with a period of up to 15 days.

It is worth noting that the withdrawal method is optional. Therefore, those who are already aware of the amounts available, but do not want to redeem them, must request the return of the money until November 10th, or wait for the redemption period to expire to move the fund’s account.

How to check the FGTS withdrawal?

The worker can consult the payment through the FGTS website, application from the FGTS (available for Android and iOS), or at a Caixa branch.

After checking the payment, just access the application box has, savings account in which the money is deposited, and move the values. Through the application, the worker can enjoy services such as transfer, payment of bills and slips, cell phone recharge, virtual card and even cash withdrawal.

Government may create NEW FGTS withdrawal method

Currently, there are 16 available ways to withdraw the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund). Among the resources, the most used is Termination, which is released in cases of dismissal without just cause.

However, even with the benefits being guaranteed to workers by the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), some limitations may prevent the FGTS from being redeemed, as is the case of workers who request the dismissal.

How to receive the withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS

To move the values, just access the application box has and login with CPF, date of birth, phone number, email and password registration. On the platform, it is possible to make PIX, transfer, pay boletos, recharge cell phone or make online purchases.

Withdrawals are also available using Caixa’s ATMs, in the “Withdrawal without card” option in the app.