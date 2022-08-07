Fiat Fastback 2023 wheels without camouflage

Revealed this week, Fiat Fastback 2023 runs without camouflage in Minas Gerais. Coupe SUV is already in production and expected to debut by October

second SUV from Fiat produced from the MLA platform, the Fastback 2023 was officially revealed on the 3rd, now three days later, the model is already running without camouflage through the streets of Minas.

Our friend Eduardo spotted a unit parked in Gray Silverstone with 18-inch wheels finished in black.

Photo | Eduardo – Unit spotted of the Fiat Fastback 2023 has 18-inch wheels with black finish

The sight shows that the luggage compartment lid will have an accordion opening and according to Eduardo it appears to be quite large. the panel of Fiat Fastback 2023 still with camouflage preventing any registration.

Initially, the Fastback should have three versions equipped with a 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex engine and in the future it will have options with a 1.3 Turbo 270 Flex engine.

The Drive, Audace and Impetus versions will be equipped with the 1.0 Turbo 200 Flex engine with power of 125 hp at 5,750 rpm and torque of 20.4 kgfm at 1,700 rpm when fueled with gasoline. With ethanol, the power goes up to 130 hp at 5,750 rpm. The torque is the same: 20.4 kgfm at 1,700 rpm. The engine is linked to a CVT automatic transmission that simulates seven virtual gears.

Photo | Eduardo – Fiat Fastback 2023 in Gray Silverstone appears without camouflage on the streets

