Fiat Fastback starts to run without camouflage in Brazil

The Fiat Fastback is already circulating freely in Brazil without camouflage, with several images being published on social networks.

Fiat’s coupe-style SUV points out that it will soon be on the domestic market, as the launch was expected in the coming months and without the camouflage, its debut seems to have been abbreviated.

With images released here by @highautoo_motors, made by @felipe84paz, the Fiat Fastback shows its face with the same style used in the Fiat Pulse, however, with several differences in the details.

With a front similar to the Pulse Abarth, with the exception of the grille, the Fastback is shown with glossy black details, in addition to darkened full LED headlights.

With side air intakes, the front also has LED fog lights and a spoiler integrated into the lower grille, thus creating a very expressive set.

In the images, you can see two versions of the model, one with silver friezes, including the vertical air intakes and the spoiler.

This same version of the Fastback has the rear bumper with silver strips, while the alloy wheels feature a spoked design.

With a roof falling slightly over the rear, the Fiat crossover coupe has a raised roof with deflection to improve aerodynamics.

Note that there is no windshield wiper, indicating that the design created by Fiat has reduced or eliminated the turbulence that throws water and dirt over the rear window.

The other version of the Fastback, on the other hand, has a rear with glossy black details, with both having tapered LED taillights, which are very reminiscent of the BMW X4, as well as reflectors positioned next to the bumper.

As noticed in the teaser images, the Fiat Fastback has been stretched over the Cronos via the pronounced rear bumper, a feature that various brands use in upgrades or market changes.

With 1.0 Turbo and 1.3 Turbo engines, as expected, the Fastback should have CVT and automatic gearboxes, in addition to items such as an electronic parking brake.

In the Fiat range, it will be below the Toro and above the Pulse, naturally gaining a Fastback Abarth variant as the second product of this brand.

[Fotos: Reprodução]