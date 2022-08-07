Fiel echoes Corinthians draw

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Avaí, away from home, this Saturday for the 2022 Brazilian Championship. Timão came out behind on the scoreboard and needed to seek equality in the second stage. The performance, of course, earned comments from Fiel on social media.

After a first half below expectations, Corinthians had the quality of Renato Augusto, who returned to the field for Timão, to seek the equalizer. Shirt 8 improved the team’s performance in midfield and was responsible for the assistance that led to the equalizing goal scored by Balbuena.

“Renato Augusto is a light at the end of the tunnel”, said a fan. “Renato Augusto played half time and was better than all the others”, added another internet user – see more reactions below. It is worth mentioning that Timão worked to get shirt 8 and Willian to be on the field next Tuesday, in the Libertadores return game, against Flamengo.

The equalizing goal was scored by Balbuena, who in the first half was responsible for the penalty that led to Avaí’s goal. This was the Paraguayan defender’s first goal on his return to Corinthians.

“Happy that Balbuena scored the go, but pissed at him for scoring that bizarre penalty,” said one fan. “Balbuena’s goal with Renato Augusto’s assistance is a perfect combination”, published another.

Some fans also commented on Ramiro’s debut for Corinthians. The player was on loan and returned to Timão in the middle of the year, making his “redebut” this Saturday. “Ramiro can be important for this team!”, wrote a netizen on the networks.

