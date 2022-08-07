Fiel echoes Corinthians draw

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Avaí, away from home, this Saturday for the 2022 Brazilian Championship. Timão came out behind on the scoreboard and needed to seek equality in the second stage. The performance, of course, earned comments from Fiel on social media.

After a first half below expectations, Corinthians had the quality of Renato Augusto, who returned to the field for Timão, to seek the equalizer. Shirt 8 improved the team’s performance in midfield and was responsible for the assistance that led to the equalizing goal scored by Balbuena.

“Renato Augusto is a light at the end of the tunnel”, said a fan. “Renato Augusto played half time and was better than all the others”, added another internet user – see more reactions below. It is worth mentioning that Timão worked to get shirt 8 and Willian to be on the field next Tuesday, in the Libertadores return game, against Flamengo.

The equalizing goal was scored by Balbuena, who in the first half was responsible for the penalty that led to Avaí’s goal. This was the Paraguayan defender’s first goal on his return to Corinthians.

“Happy that Balbuena scored the go, but pissed at him for scoring that bizarre penalty,” said one fan. “Balbuena’s goal with Renato Augusto’s assistance is a perfect combination”, published another.

Some fans also commented on Ramiro’s debut for Corinthians. The player was on loan and returned to Timão in the middle of the year, making his “redebut” this Saturday. “Ramiro can be important for this team!”, wrote a netizen on the networks.

See some reactions from Fiel on social media

Renato Augusto is a light at the end of the tunnel — NEGORALF (@Camxrgo) August 6, 2022

Renato Augusto played half time and was better than all the others. — We are Corinthians (@SCCPoTimedoPovo) August 7, 2022

only positive point: Renato Augusto came back and played well. — Locos do Bando (@loucosdobandoo) August 6, 2022

That’s what Renato Augusto hasn’t played for almost 2 months… he’s very different — Aline Dias (@aline_diasalli) August 6, 2022

renato augusto is just warming up for tuesday — Corinthians meme museum (@museu_sccp) August 6, 2022

Renato Augusto came in too well! Good return of the shirt 8 of Corinthians. — Bruno Cassiano (@oBrunoCassiano) August 6, 2022

Happy for krl that Balbuena scored the goal, but pissed off at him for scoring that bizarre penalty. — Rafael Roosevelt (@RooseveltPanda) August 7, 2022

Balbuena’s goal with assistance from Renato Augusto is a perfect combination. — seumadrugacorintiano (@seumadrugaSCCP) August 7, 2022

Thank you Balbuena for drawing this game! — Letícia Morais (@leticia5_m) August 7, 2022

Ramiro can be important for this team! — Aparecido Henrique (@AparecidoHenri9) August 7, 2022

Unfortunately Ramiro got into the game well, I can’t believe I admitted that — Bruno (@brvnx13) August 7, 2022

ramiro played better than cantillo — legal guide fagner #23 (@guixkkkj) August 7, 2022

See more at: Corinthians fans, Corinthians x Ava and Campeonato Brasileiro.