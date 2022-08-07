The journalist Maju Coutinho was one of the guests of the High hours last Saturday (6). In an interview, she mentioned the recent case involving Giovanna Ewbank, Bruno Gagliasso and the couple’s children. Titi and Bless were reportedly the target of racist remarks by a woman during a trip to Portugal.

During the case, Maju was one of the first journalists to interview Gio and Bruno, she commented on the experience: “I was touched, very touched, by the whole situation. From the moment I found out, on Saturday, until the interview, which was very rushed. We found out on Saturday night and on Sunday we ran with the production to interview them.”, started.

During the interview, Maju even talked to researcher Carla Akotirene, and shared a little about what it was like: “I thought it was very beautiful that Carla scored, and Giovanna scored too, the difference between the other’s gaze and the reaction of a black mother, who is usually cornered, afraid of exposing herself and suffering reprisals for defending the child from a criminal attitude”.

Finally, the presenter pointed out the importance of talking about the subject and how everyone should be aware of the agenda: “It was a feeling of accomplishment, and that people were touched by this awareness. It’s a fight that depends on all of us. The fight against racism is collective”.