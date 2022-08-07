FIIs: controversy over shareholder secrecy advances and BlueCap sees conflict of interest in fund merger with BTLG11

The controversy over the identification of shareholders who suggest changes in real estate funds gained a new chapter with the release of the minutes of the most recent extraordinary general meeting (AGE) of the FII BlueCap Renda Logística (BLCP11), which put the merger of the fund by BTG to a vote. Pactual Logística (BTLG11).

At the request of BlueCap Gestão de Recursos – portfolio manager – the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflict of the São Paulo Court of Justice suspended the effects of the AGE, held last Thursday (4). Despite the decision, the fund’s administrator – BTG Pactual – maintained, this Friday (5th), the calculation of the result of the vote – which remains without effect – and the disclosure of the minutes of the meeting.

In the first manifestation during the EGM, BlueCap Gestão complained about the non-disclosure – by the administrator – of the identity of the shareholders requesting the meeting and the possible conflict of interest of the group when participating in the vote.

Last Wednesday (3rd) – the eve of the vote – investors came to reveal their respective identifications, but the manager considers that the disclosure of the information was late to legitimize the decisions of the meeting. The identity of the shareholders is included in the annex to the fund’s notice to the market. Are they:

For BlueCap Gestão, according to the minutes of the meeting, the incorporation of the fund by BTG Pactual Logística meets the particular interests of the requesting group and evidences, in the manager’s words, the existence of a conflict of interest.

“The deliberations were intended to remedy the conduct of Capitânia Investimentos itself, which would have led the funds under its management to invest in many FIIs with low liquidity in the secondary market”, punctuates the minutes of the AGE. “Given the difficulties in selling these shares [por falta de demanda]and with a view to seeking other investments in the short term, [a Capitânia] has been trying to create immediate liquidity at any cost”, completes the text.

To reinforce the thesis, BlueCap Gestão claims that Capitânia would be repeating the practice it adopted with other real estate funds, such as Pátria Edifícios Corporativos (PATC11), FOF Integral Brei (IBFF11) and Santander Papéis Imobiliários CDI (SADI11).

In view of the observations, BlueCap Gestão expressed its opposition to the validity of the votes of the funds managed by Capitânia at the meeting. The manager also expressed dissatisfaction with a possible joint action by Capitânia with the current administrator of the fund.

At the AGE itself, BTG Pactual denied “partnership contracted between Capitânia and the bank, through which they committed to act jointly”. The administrator also pointed out that the anonymity of the applicants would not be enough to invalidate the convening of the meeting.

“The information related to the identity of the shareholders who signed the call notice is not characterized as necessary for the informed exercise of the right to vote on the matters on the agenda”, replies BTG Pactual, according to the minutes of the AGE. “In this sense and under the terms of article 19-A of CVM Instruction 472, it is understood that there is no defect in the call, nor in the installation of the meeting”, he concludes.

O InfoMoney contacted Capitânia Investimentos to comment on the information, but the manager preferred not to comment on the matter.

The session was attended by representatives of 88% of the shares of the FII BlueCap Renda Logística. Of the total, 72% approved the merger of the fund by BTG Pactual Logística (BTLG11), a result that is suspended according to the decision of the 1st Business Court and Arbitration Conflict of the Court of Justice of São Paulo.

The fund’s current portfolio comprises five properties located in São Paulo and Minas Gerais. Together, the spaces total 69 thousand square meters of gross leasable area (GLA) and are 100% occupied, according to the latest management report.

Debate on secrecy of FII shareholders gains strength

The discussion on the identification of FII shareholders who advocate changes in the portfolios began with investors holding 6.69% of the shares in the FII Banestes Recebíveis Imobiliários (BCRI11) twice trying to exchange the current fund manager for Suno Gestora. .

The group’s second withdrawal was confirmed in a material fact released by the fund on the night of June 22. On the same day, Banestes DTVM – current manager – expressed dissatisfaction with the attempt to change and announced that it would seek the names of those responsible for the request, who until then requested anonymity.

In a management report, the managers of Banestes Receivíveis Imobiliários revealed that they asked the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) to disclose the identification of the authors of the proposal to change the management of the fund.

“The CVM required the trustee to disclose the names of the applicants in this new attempt, and we reinforce the request for identification of the bidders in the first attempt,” the document points out.

Last Monday (2), it was the turn of the FII RB Capital Office Income (RBCO11) to deal with the discussion, which has intensified in the real estate fund market. Investors holding more than 5% of the fund’s shares suggest replacing the fund’s administrator and manager – BRL Trust and RB Capital Asset, respectively – with Hedge Investments.

In view of the group’s initiative, the RB Capital Office Income conditioned the convening of a meeting to the identification of applicants.

“The fund will take the appropriate measures to carry out the EGM upon disclosure of the identity of such signatories, within 30 days from the date of receipt of the request, in accordance with the sole paragraph of art. 69, of CVM Instruction No. 555/2014”, punctuates the text.

