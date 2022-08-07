Find out if you are entitled to PIS of R$ 1,212 released in August

It is almost unbelievable that we have reached the month of August. Yes, the eighth month of the year has arrived, but not alone! The notion that the time for people to receive PIS value is getting shorter as well. According to the government, a large number of Brazilians forgot that they had the right to the benefit, so they did not exercise it.

And worst of all, this money can be a very useful sum for investpay debts or save, mainly because it can reach the value of a minimum wage, which today is equivalent to R$ 1,212.

The amount receivable will depend on the number of months worked in the base year. The current year is 2020, so the more the person worked, the more they will receive. Below is the explanatory table:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

In addition to having worked at least 30 days in the base year, there are some other rules important to keep in mind. These are some examples:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the 2020 base year;

Have updated data in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

And for those who don’t know, the PIS payment is responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal. Payment is made to those who are private sector workers.

If you’ve heard of PIS, you’ve probably heard of PASEP too. It has a very similar concept, but the big difference is in the money being paid to those who work in the public sector and by Banco do Brasil.

Are you curious and want to know how to check your PIS? It is very easy to resolve the issue. The easiest and fastest way to do this is through the Caixa Trabalhador app. The person can have access to all this information there.

Another option is the Caixa website. Need help? You can choose to call Caixa’s customer service on 0800 726 0207. And if you’re a public servant and you’re confused about Pasep, there’s no secret either. You can make all inquiries to find out if you are entitled to the benefit using any of the telephone contacts below: