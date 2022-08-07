Firefighters find body of missing environmentalist at Billings Dam







The body of Adolfo Souza Duarte, known as Ferrugem, was found this Saturday at the Billings dam. Photo: Billings Boys/Facebook

The body of environmentalist Adolfo Souza Duarte, 41, who disappeared after falling from a boat at the Billings Dam last Monday, 1st, in São Paulo, was found by the Fire Department this Saturday morning, 6th, near the 1st dam ferry, located on Avenida Dona Belmira Marin, in Grajaú, south of the city.

In a statement, the Civil Police reported that Duarte’s family, also known as Ferrugem, recognized the environmentalist’s body. The case was registered as a suspicious death by the 101st Police District (DP). The Criminalistics Institute (IC) and the Legal Medical Institute (IML) will carry out expert examinations.

At the age of 41, Adolfo Duarte was president of the NGO Meninos da Billings, focused on the preservation of the dam region through environmental education work at the spring.

According to information from the Fire Department, the boat Ferrugem was on had an accident on Monday night, at 20:14. The environmentalist was returning from a tour of the dam with two couples who had hired him for the job. With the jolt, the crew of the vessel fell and Duarte would have drowned.

The corporation carried out daily searches of the place until this Saturday. To Estadão, delegate Marcos Gomes de Moura, from the 101st DP, explained that Ferrugem received R$50 to go on a tour with two couples.

“There was a little party on the boat, people drank beer and he even let the guys drive. And at a moment like that, he was dancing on the back of the boat and someone else was guiding him. That’s when he had a bump , he and another woman fell,” he says.

The delegate reported that, after the fall, Ferrugem managed to help a woman get on the boat, but after that she disappeared. “It could have been hit by the boat’s propeller or even sunk. Therefore, the autopsy report will be important”, says Moura.