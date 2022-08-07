First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia | World

Photo shows the Barbadian-flagged freighter Fulmar S on the Black Sea north of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, on August 5, 2022.
The first foreign-flagged ship to arrive in Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia in February, docked in the country on Saturday and will be loaded with grain, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.
- Share this report on WhatsApp
- Share this report on Telegram
Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, where Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and United Nations (UN) officials are working.
Kubrakov said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S is in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.
“We are doing everything possible to ensure that our ports can receive and handle more ships. In particular, we plan to reach the level of at least three to five ships a day within two weeks,” he wrote on Facebook.
Ukraine intends to ship 3 million tonnes a month from its Black Sea ports, he said.
About 20 million tons of grain from last year’s crops are still trapped in the country.
Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said he expects “more departures tomorrow [domingo, 7]”.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected more “regularity”: “When a ship leaves a port, others must be waiting their turn, being loaded or arriving at a port.”
On Tuesday (2), the first authorized shipment since the beginning of the war arrived in Istanbul. This was only possible because of an agreement signed in July between the governments of Ukraine and Russia to try to alleviate the global food crisis. (see more in the video below).
Turkey and the UN participated in this arrangement to unblock Ukrainian ports and relieve agricultural markets.
First grain ship undocks in port of Odessa
- Biden faces dilemma in exchanging athlete Brittney Griner for a Russian gun criminal
- How Ukraine’s Invasion Destroyed the Country’s Healthcare System
g1 is now on Telegram; click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.