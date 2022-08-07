First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia | World

1 of 1 Photo shows the Barbadian-flagged freighter Fulmar S in the Black Sea north of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey on August 5, 2022 — Photo: Mehmet Emin Caliskan/Reuters

Photo shows the Barbadian-flagged freighter Fulmar S on the Black Sea north of the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, on August 5, 2022.