Flamengo scores at the start, wins, maintains his recovery and sinks São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship

In a reserve duel, whoever has the best squad won. With a goal right at the beginning of the match, the Flamengo hit the Sao Paulo 2-0 on Saturday night (6th), at Morumbi, and maintained the recovery of the carioca team in Brazilian championship, at the same time that the paulistas now reach six matches without a win in the competition and sink in the classification.

Lázaro, on the first chance of danger of the match, at six minutes, scored the redeeming goal for the visitors. In stoppage time, Gabigol gave final numbers to the scoreboard.

With no power of reaction, São Paulo maintained greater possession of the ball, but created little effectively to overcome the red-black goals. An announced chronicle of the Tricolor so far in the season.

With an eye on the cups, where it has an advantage in the quarter-final duels of the Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana, the Morumbi team maintains a bad campaign in the Brasileirão: there are six games without a win, with four draws and two defeats.

The stumble for Fla was only the third in São Paulo’s season as home team. But enough to keep coach Rogério Ceni’s fate of never having managed to beat the Rio team – for whom he won the 2020 Brasileirão – as a coach.

With the accumulation of setbacks, São Paulo is already 11th in the standings, with just 26 points gained, just six from the relegation zone.

Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, is already third, with 36 points, also six points behind the leader Palmeiras. Cariocas haven’t lost since July 3.

THE GAME

São Paulo did not lead the scoreboard in any of its last six games for the Brazilian Championship. It would not be in front of one of the strongest opponents of the competition that the writing would be broken.

In the 6th minute, on their first arrival in the attack, Flamengo opened the scoring. Victor Hugo received a cross from the left and sent it to Lázaro, who headed it in the left corner of Felipe Alves to score.

If things are already difficult for Tricolor in the Brazilian on normal days, imagine facing the feared rival from Rio de Janeiro… The first chance of danger only came in the 15′. Marcos Guilherme received a pass from Igor Gomes, advanced freely to the entrance of the area and kicked over the crossbar.

But on the other side there’s Flamengo. That even with reservations showed that its stellar cast has enough quality to smother São Paulo. At 18′, Cebolinha started on the left side, beat Miranda and ended up dangerously in the left corner of Felipe Alves.

The game continued with a Tricolor keeping a bigger ball pose in relation to the rival, but with little objectivity. better for the visitors, who when they showed up, it was of superior quality. At 34′, Ayrton Lucas kicked from outside the area and forced Felipe Alves to palm the poisonous ball.

The answer from São Paulo came in the 37′. Galoppo caught a spare after a high move in the Flamengo area, finished with force and saw Santos make a good save.

The take from here from the beginning of the game restarted. And at 39′, Flamengo reappeared. Cebolinha received a long pass from Pablo, carried it to the middle, passed as he wanted through the São Paulo marking and kicked cross, with danger, to the outside.

At 42′, another dangerous move for the visitors. Marinho took advantage of the rebound and, from inside the area, deflected a volley and saw the São Paulo goalkeeper palm and once again avoid Flamengo’s chance.

TABLE

Flamengo won at Morumbi (Photo: Gilvan de Souza/CRF)

SÃO PAULINA’S DIFFICULTIES IN THE ATTACK CONTINUE AND SACRED FLA RESULT

São Paulo put Calleri and Diego Costa at halftime. Miranda, one of the detainees, went to the bench and immediately began ice treatment on his thigh.

The entry of two starters could liven things up a bit for the Tricolor. And immediately, it even gave some result. At 10′, Rafinha went to the baseline and crossed to Calleri, who headed straight and forced Santos to make a good save.

São Paulo followed its fate: playing, playing and not being able to find ways to finish. With his team asleep, coach Dorival Júnior decided to put part of the starting cavalry on the field. And things got right for Rubro-Negro.

At 23′, João Gomes played for Gabigol, who threw Matheuzinho. The side in a beautiful pass and found the shirt 35 alone in the area, who kicked out and wasted a great chance for the visitors.

It was the first of a series of missed chances by the visitors. At 27′, another dangerous appearance from the Cariocas. Gabigol, once again, found Lázaro at the entrance of the area, who took off and ended up kicking Felipe Alves. Three minutes later, it was Thiago Maia’s turn to risk a shot from outside the area and force Felipe Alves to palm. At 31′, Cebolinha was the one who appeared in the area and saw the São Paulo goalkeeper defend his shot in two halves.

At 34′, Arrascaeta received a nice pass from Matheuzinho and kicked over the goal, in another good chance for Fla. The red-black goal seemed ripe, but São Paulo reacted on 36′. The visitors left playing wrong, Tricolor stole the ball and Marcos Guilherme invaded the area, but kicked weakly in the hands of Santos.

Shirt 95 still appeared in front again at 42′. Galoppo crossed from the right, Marcos Guilherme tried to prop up and kick, but Matheuzinho took the risk. At 49′, however, Gabigol scored on a counterattack and defined the Flamengo victory at Morumbi once and for all.

UPCOMING GAMES

São Paulo and Flamengo return to the field for the Brasileirão at 16:00 (Brasília time) next Sunday (14th). Tricolor welcomes Bragantino, again at Morumbi. The Rubro-Negro or Athletico, in Maracanã.

Before, the teams have commitments for South American competitions. The Paulistas are going to Fortaleza (CE) where they will play the return duel of the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals against Ceará, on Wednesday (10). The Cariocas welcome Corinthians in Rio de Janeiro (RJ) for the decisive duel against Corinthians, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, at Maracanã.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 0 x 2 FLAMENGO

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 21st ROUND

Place: Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo (SP)

Date and time: 06/08/2022 (Saturday), at 20:30 (Brasília time)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

assistants: Alex dos Santos and Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa) (both from SC)

video referee: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

audience and income: 45,217 gifts / BRL 2,723,851.00

yellow cards: Pablo Maia and Galoppo (São Paulo); Diego and Hugo Souza (Flamengo)

red cards:-

GOALS: Lázaro at 6min of Q1 (0-1) and Gabigol at 49min of Q2 (0-2)

SAO PAULO: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Miranda (Diego Costa, halftime), Léo and Reinaldo (Welington 23/2); Pablo Maia, Galoppo, Igor Gomes (Rodriguinho 23/2) and Patrick (Calleri, halftime); Nikão (Igor Vinícius 30/2) and Marcos Guilherme. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

FLAMENGO: Saints; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Diego (João Gomes 2/20), Vidal (Thiago Maia 2/21) and Victor Hugo (Everton Ribeiro 2/32); Everton Cebolinha (Arrascaeta 32/2), Lázaro and Marinho (Gabigol 20/2). Technician: Dorival Junior