Flora and Dodi’s wedding turns into a disaster and Donatela hires a lover to destroy the groom’s reputation at the party

In The Favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) will buy the Fontini family ranch and, after being blackmailed by Dodi (Murilo Benicio), she will decide to marry him. In a long silver dress, Flora will enter the church alone very excited. Only the viper will change his mood quickly when he sees her father, Pedro (Genézio de Barros)among the guests.

To make matters worse, Dodi – who is worthless – will still hit on Crystal (Fiorella Mattheis)hired by Donatela (Claudia Raia) to seduce him and end the rival’s party. The marriage, then, will be a great disaster and this will cause a deep revolt in the character of Patricia Pillar.

Flora will also be disappointed by how little success she will have when she takes the stage and sings. With the party full of guests hired to act, everyone will only be interested even in free speech. She’ll end up kicking everyone out of there.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.