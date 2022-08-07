Fluminense vs Cuiabá: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

1 of 3 Fluminense vs Cuiabá — Photo: ge Fluminense vs Cuiabá — Photo: ge

Fluminense arrives for the match defending an unbeaten run of 12 games. The team comes from a 2-2 draw with Santos, away from home, and is looking for a victory not to distance itself from the leaders. For this, Flu will return to play at Maracanã after a month and is expecting a large audience.

Without winning for four rounds – coming from a draw against Atlético-MG and defeats to Palmeiras, Coritiba and Fortaleza -, Cuiabá seeks rehabilitation in the Brazilian Championship. The Mato Grosso team remains in the relegation zone, but can climb the table in case of victory.

Streaming: TV Globo, with Renata Silveira, Ana Thais Mattos, Junior and Sandro Meira Ricci, and Premierewith Julio Oliveira, PC Vasconcellos and Marcelo Raed.

Real time: ge tracks all bids, with videos.

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Coach Fernando Diniz will have to promote changes in the team. With André and Caio Paulista suspended, the tendency is for Martinelli to take the defensive position and Pineida to take the left-back. On the other hand, the team will have an important comeback: Manoel returns from suspension and will start.

Likely team: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Mario Pineida (Cris Silva); Martinelli (Felipe Melo), Nonato and Paulo Henrique Ganso; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano

Embezzlement: Caio Paulista (suspended); Andrew (suspended); David Braz (injury); Alan (injury).

hanging: Yago Felipe, Nino, Wellington and David Braz.

Cuiabá – coach: António Oliveira

Presented as reinforcements during the week, striker Deyverson and left-back Sidcley are already regularized, but were not listed for the match and will not debut for Cuiabá yet.

Likely team: Walter; Daniel Guedes, Joaquim, Marllon and Alan Empereur; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pepê; Alesson, Gabriel Pirani and Rodriguinho.

Embezzlement: João Lucas, Igor Cariús (suspended) and Uendel (right knee injury).

hanging: António Oliveira, André, Alan Empereur, André Luís, Camilo, Cristhian Rivas, Marllon and Valdívia.

