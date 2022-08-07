Foods to gain muscle mass: 5 fruits with anabolic effect

Banana is also rich in potassium, a nutrient that facilitates muscle contraction. Credit: Shutterstock

Food is a great ally if your goal is to gain muscle mass. Some foods, such as chicken breast, cassava, sweet potatoes, cold water fish and vegetables favor recovery and muscle gain. Nutritionist doctor Marcella Garcez explains that diet is among the most important factors, alongside training and rest, for muscle mass gain. In scientific studies, there is no single equation for muscle hypertrophy in the general population, but there is a consensus that a well-calculated food plan is essential to obtain results.

“It is also known that excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods, alcoholic beverages, foods high in fat and sugars can have a negative impact, in addition to health, on muscle development. Each individual is different and, in principle, it is necessary to calculate the most favorable amount daily calories needed, in addition to programming the inclusion of the right foods to compose these calories and promote mass gain with minimal fat”, explains Marcella Garcez.

What a lot of people don’t know is that some fruits also play the role of having the anabolic effect. “Fruits are essentially sources of complex carbohydrates, because, in addition to energy, they provide vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, important elements for building a more defined body”, says the doctor.

Nutritionist Bruna Nascimento says that in a diet aimed at increasing muscle mass, fruits can be used as good options to optimize this gain. “However, one must know how to use them so that the objective is, in fact, achieved. Fruits are carbohydrates that can help to take glucose and, as a consequence, water into the muscle. and muscle gain.”

For those who have this goal, she recommends investing in a food plan and, with that, using carbohydrates, such as fruits, to contribute to muscle gain. “Fruits with a higher glycemic index, for example, can be used right after training, in the anabolic window, replenishing muscle glycogen, essential for maintaining muscle definition”.

For the doctor, the most important thing for gaining muscle mass is to practice regular resistance exercise at the correct intensity. “It’s no use eating proteins and carbohydrates properly, and not training. Studies show that, even with adequate protein consumption, without resistance physical exercise, there is no significant muscle gain. Muscles need stimulation. daily protein requirement is fundamental”, says Bruna Nascimento.

01 Red fruits They have antioxidants that help reduce inflammation and muscle recovery after workouts. In addition, they are sources of vitamin C, folic acid and potassium, essential elements to help the body get used to the strength of the exercise schedule.

02 Kiwi It contains antioxidants that act quickly to promote fat loss. In addition, it is an excellent source of magnesium, an important mineral for improving muscle function.

03 Banana A fruit with a higher glycemic value helps to improve the supply of carbohydrates, which is important to maintain muscle glycogen. It is also rich in potassium — a nutrient that facilitates muscle contraction.

04 Avocado It is a versatile food and should be a regular addition for anyone looking to work on their physique. Very rich in fiber, it is one of the best sources of potassium. In addition, avocado helps in muscle recovery and protein absorption.

05 Papaya It can be an ally of weight maintenance, thanks to its low caloric value, in addition to its low glycemic index. Rich in dietary fiber and carotenoids, antioxidants and oral sunscreens, ideal for those who do physical activities outdoors.

