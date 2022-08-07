Forecast for the zodiac sign Pisces today, August 06, 2022

You will be very sensitive to the sayings and actions of others. You will feel understood only by those close to you, this will lead you to loneliness. Stand firm in your convictions and success will follow.

Pisces zodiac characteristics

Pisces is the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac, the sixth of a negative (feminine) nature and changeable quality. It symbolizes dissolution and its symbol represents two fish swimming in opposite directions. It belongs, along with Cancer and Scorpio, to the Water element. It is ruled by Neptune and Jupiter. Its opposite and compatible sign is Virgo.



in love, Fish they are romantic, like to take it slow, and tend to overidealize the person they like or love. They tend to fantasize about their ideal relationship and put together movies in their heads. In a relationship, they are tolerant, understanding and affectionate, they seek stability.

For friendship, the signs most compatible with Pisces are Aries, Gemini and Libra, although the most compatible for absolutely everything is Cancer (they are the two most dramatic of the zodiac) and Pisces themselves. He will also get along well with Taurus.

Sign date: 02/20 to 03/20

Guardian Angel: israfil

Tip of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 54-38-45-51-25-4-47



