Four suspected cases of monkeypox were reported in Teresina, according to FMS

Photo: Disclosure / WHO

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) reported that, so far, four cases of monkeypox, the monkeypox, have been reported in the city.

This week, the first confirmed the first case in a 46-year-old patient from the city of Batalha, 166 km from Teresina.

Because of this, the FMS Emergency Operations Committee started to monitor the indicators and cases of monkeypox in the city.

“On July 23, the World Health Organization declared that the situation of monkeypox constitutes a public health emergency of international concern; the United States declared a health emergency because of the disease,” said infectious disease specialist Walfrido Salmito, member of COE-FMS.

Monkeypox in Piauí

The Fiocruz Institute confirmed the first case of monkeypox (monkeypox) in Piauí. Nine cases were being monitored by Sesapi. Three of them have been ruled out, one confirmed and five are still under review.

The confirmation was made on Thursday (4) by the superintendent of Health Care and Municipalities of Sesapi, Herlon Guimarães, during a press conference, after an examination carried out by Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro, testing positive.

There are now five cases monitored in the cities of Parnaíba, União, Esperantina, Curralinhos and Hugo Napoleão.

Nathaniel Lima

