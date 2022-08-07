Gabigol gives ‘spoiler’ in an interview and delivers new Flamengo reinforcement before the official announcement

In this transfer window, Flamengo returned to the market with everything. The Rio club has already announced the signings of midfielders Arturo Vidal and Erick Pulgar, forward Éverton Cebolinha and right-back Guillermo Varela, who, like the second Chilean, has yet to debut.

However, the club does not want to stop there and, even for this window, it looks forward to the arrival of a few more names. Oscar, midfielder from Shanghai Port, is one of them. The player already has an agreement with the Rio team and should be made official in the coming days.

Gabigol ‘craves’ Oscar’s arrival in Flamengo

However, the truth is that so far, no agreement between Oscar and Flamengo has been made official, and at this moment, everything is treated as ‘rumors’, despite major sources having commented on the negotiation.

However, striker Gabigol ended up delivering Oscar’s deal with the team ahead of time, answering about the negotiation in an interview held yesterday (6), after the 2-0 victory over São Paulo.

On the occasion, when asked about expectations regarding the arrival of Oscar, Gabigol did not make a mystery and ended up ‘delivering’ that the midfielder is already agreed with Mengão, stating: